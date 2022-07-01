GovCIO Awarded $390M Contract from Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded GovCIO the Health Services Portfolio Technical Management and Strategic Solutioning Support contract, which has a total value of $390 million.

GovCIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/GovernmentCIO) (PRNewswire)

This contract is a follow-on effort to GovCIO's existing Health Portfolio Program Management Office and Technical Support contract, which began in 2018. Over the next five years, GovCIO will continue to provide IT program management, technical management, and strategic solutioning support for the VA Office of Information and Technology's (OIT) Health Services Portfolio, currently composed of approximately 450 products within nine product lines and two product offices.

"GovCIO is incredibly pleased to continue our partnership with VA OIT's Health Services Portfolio. Our team is committed to ensuring Veterans and their loved ones receive the best possible healthcare," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

Using a comprehensive, scalable portfolio management approach and evidence-based, data-driven analyses, GovCIO will use modern Agile and DevSecOps practices to provide robust and seamless service delivery support that can continually meet the increasing and evolving needs of VA OIT's Health Services Portfolio. Specific work areas will include IT product line management, product management, technical management, financial management, requirements management, implementation management, release management, and schedule support.

"We are incredibly proud of the positive impact GovCIO has had on the VA OIT Health Services Portfolio over the past four years. We look forward to collaborating further with VA OIT to build on these successes and continue delivering the vital IT tools and resources that improve the accessibility, quality, and efficacy of care for Veterans," said Erin Mirsky, GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Sector Senior Vice-President.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services to the federal government. In the 11 years since its founding, GovCIO has become a leading prime contractor supporting the mission of federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Veterans Affairs, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, United States Patent and Trademark Office, Government Accountability Office, and the Internal Revenue Service. GovCIO's core capabilities are in cybersecurity, digital services, data analytics, digitization, DevSecOps, and IT modernization. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

