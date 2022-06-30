We're Back! Summer is Back! SeaWorld is Back! Parks Operating with No Reservation Requirements, No Restrictions and the Park, Rides and Attractions, Food and Beverage, and Merchandise Outlets are Open for Summer Fun!

Experience the thrill of the all-new and now open Ice Breaker in Orlando , the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida ; Tidal Surge, the world's tallest and fastest screaming swing in San Antonio ; and Emperor, California's tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster in San Diego

Ice cold free beer is back this summer

Refreshing water flume and rafting rides help guests beat the heat

USA Today 10BEST voted SeaWorld Orlando #1 Best Theme Park and as the coaster capital, the park offers more roller coasters in one place than anywhere else in Orlando including #1 New Theme Park Attraction -- the all-new Ice Breaker

When the sun goes down, the night comes to life with the Electric Ocean featuring electrifying dance music, colorful lights, and a fireworks spectacular

Exciting new concerts

More ways to relax and fuel up with new restaurants, new drink venues and new craft cocktails

ORLANDO, Fla., SAN ANTONIO and SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is back this summer and guests can visit the parks now with no reservation requirements and no restrictions as the park, rides, attractions, food and beverage, and merchandise outlets are open. Also, guests can experience brand new, record breaking and award-winning rides including the all-new Ice Breaker in Orlando, the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida; Tidal Surge, the world's tallest and fastest screaming swing in San Antonio; and Emperor, California's tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster in San Diego. There's no better time for guests to buy a ticket or a pass and visit today!

SeaWorld (PRNewswire)

"This summer promises to be fun with a new lineup of coasters, events, concerts and more ways to relax and refuel," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "We set out to open exciting new attractions in our parks this year and to bring our fans some of the steepest, fastest and tallest thrills. We are excited to bring guests this new summer lineup that promises a thrilling experience every time you visit."

SeaWorld Orlando

There is no better time to visit SeaWorld Orlando than this summer, with the park voted the #1 theme park in North America in 2022 by USA Today 10Best and its newest coaster, Ice Breaker, voted the best new attraction in North America.

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker features four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida - a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster is located across from the park's Wild Arctic exhibit and complimented by the popular themed Glacier Bar and Altitude Burger.

Fan favorite Mako took the #2 spot for best roller coaster.

Of the best theme park recognition USA Today noted "most famous as a marine zoological park, SeaWorld Orlando has made a name for itself in the world of high-octane thrill rides as well, including Manta – one of the only coasters of its kind in the world – and Mako, a hyper coaster with deep dives, high speeds and thrills aplenty."

In addition to the new thrills, guests can cool off from the summer heat with fan favorite flume and rafting water rides including Infinity Falls, a world-class rapids rafting experience and the tallest drop in Florida, and Journey to Atlantis®, a flume ride that offers water ride enthusiasts a thrill as this mythical paradise reveals its darker side.

When the sun goes down, the night fires up at the special festival happening now, Electric Ocean. Guests can stay late and immerse themselves in exotic worlds of light and music and experience favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way. They can join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then end the night with the all-new Ignite 360, spectacular fireworks and fountains that bring the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

Free beer is also back this summer at SeaWorld Orlando. Complimentary domestic and seasonal beers will be available for guests 21 years of age and older. They will be offered through August 4, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes. Guests can visit Waterway Grill Bar and receive one complimentary 7-ounce beer per visit. The taps will rotate throughout the summer, so guests can try something new every time they visit.

SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio is an unbeatable destination for summer fun, with the new screaming swing Tidal Surge, the tallest and fastest ride of its kind, among the top five best new attractions in 2022 in North America, according to USA Today 10Best. True to the motto "everything is bigger in Texas", the all-new Tidal Surge features two pendulum-like arms that soar progressively higher at 68 mph, eventually reaching a staggering height of 135 feet at its peak giving riders a bird's eye view of the water ski lake, park, and skyline.

Guests can escape the scorching Texas heat with a drenching ride on fan favorite flume and rafting water attractions including Rio Loco that lets guests cool down in the spray of their raft as it bobs and bounces through the unexpected twists, turns and drop-offs. Also Journey to Atlantis is a family ride that's part water ride, part coaster, and altogether exciting as riders get a panoramic, 360º view at the top of the first peak, followed by a 10-story reverse camelback that sends them on a wet and wild plunge into the lake below.

Special summer events include Electric Ocean that promises to thrill and delight this summer with light and music experiences from the day and into the night. Only at SeaWorld San Antonio, HydroPower: Extreme FX is an adrenaline producing waterski and stunt show featuring world class skiers, an original house band, and the only nightly laser and fireworks extravaganza in San Antonio. Nationally renowned musical acts from the world of country, pop, Christian, and 90's music will also be performing a free concert every Saturday as part of the Electric Ocean Concert Series presented by Coca-Cola.

Complimentary beer is also back this summer in San Antonio. Now through August 7, Season and Annual Pass Members 21 and over are eligible for brew samples "on the house", poured at the all-new Lone Star Lakeside Bar, the parks full-service bar set on the banks of the iconic water ski lake where guests can beat the sizzling summer heat and sip on mixologist-curated cocktails, frozen specialties, and craft alcoholic selections infused with pure Texas pride.

SeaWorld San Diego

West coast summer fun at SeaWorld San Diego includes the not to be missed new coaster Emperor, voted the third best new attraction in North America in the 2022 USA Today 10Best. Emperor is California's tallest, fastest, and longest floorless dive coaster.

Named after the Emperor penguin, the world's largest penguin, the Emperor coaster mimics this species' amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders are suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 14-story facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders also experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and a flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.

Guests can take a refreshing plunge from the summer heat with fan favorite flume and rafting water rides including Shipwreck Rapids, one of Southern California's favorite water rides where a winding river turns to rolling whitewater rapids before plunging through a waterfall finale. Journey to Atlantis is a fan favorite flume ride with an all-new look and smoother ride experience where guests can explore a lost civilization and experience an action adventure with splashing thrills.

SeaWorld San Diego is serving up more options for guests to indulge this summer with five anticipated food and beverage venues now open. Three new dining experiences include the new Hibisco Modern Mexican restaurant, Dreyer's Ice Cream Parlor and Manta pizza. Guests over 21 can also enjoy new drinking destinations on the West Coast with the brand-new High Tide Brews tap room that offers a multitude of cold craft beers and a scenic garden view with live music just steps away and guests can also cool off at the new Underwater Cantina, a relaxing outdoor patio to lounge and to sip on mixologist-curated cocktails, frozen specialties, and an expansive selection of tequilas & mezcal.

An incredible lineup of events and concerts during the Electric Ocean summer event promises to keep guests coming back all summer long with exhilarating live music performances on select Saturdays at Bayside Amphitheater including Ashanti, MacKenzie Porter, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, and more. The ADRENALINE Stunt Show features America's Got Talent contestant and world record holder daredevil Annaliese Nock at Nautilus Amphitheater. ElectroBlast, a bioluminescent music experience and percussion show pumps up the music and beat in this all-new show debuting this year at Mission Bay Theater. Club Sea Glow gets people moving and grooving to music every night during family-friendly dance parties. IGNITE Fireworks spectacular light up the sky every Friday – Sunday.

Best Way to Play All Summer Long in SeaWorld Parks

The best way to experience the summer and all it has to offer is with a SeaWorld Annual Pass. Annual Pass Holders enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits including exclusive ride opportunities, free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, and savings on merchandise.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

