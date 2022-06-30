Chicago Pacific Founders Promotes Sameer Mathur to Partner

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), an investment adviser that manages private equity funds, focused exclusively in value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and AI and tech enabled healthcare services, recently announced the promotion of Sameer Mathur to Partner.

"We're thrilled to announce Sameer's promotion to Partner at CPF," said Founder and Managing Partner Mary Tolan. "Sameer is a tremendously talented, diligent individual who recognizes the value of CPF's collaborative ethos and continuously strives to generate outstanding results."

Sameer has been instrumental in helping drive the firm's growth since joining the team. He leads deal teams focused on all aspects of the firm's investments, from origination and due diligence through deal structuring, execution, and post investment portfolio management. Since joining CPF, Sameer has co-led 7 platform investments and has been instrumental in thesis development on a number of new investment platforms.

"Sameer's promotion is a recognition of his exceptional contributions to the continued success and growth of our Firm. Sameer shows outstanding investment acumen and insightful approaches to post-investment value-creation," said Larry Leisure, Founder and Co-Managing Partner. "He has been an instrumental part of CPF since joining the team in 2018, and has made substantial contributions working on a number of our value-based care deals and effectively working with our portfolio company leadership to drive value for our investors."

"I look forward to continuing to drive value throughout our investment portfolio, and am honored and excited to join the ranks of CPF's exceptionally talented founders and partners," said Sameer.

About Chicago Pacific Founders:

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com .

