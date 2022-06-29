TipPools:The GoFundMe for Social Media Content - Fans are Crowdfunding thousands of dollars to see boxing, music collabs & exclusive Content from any Creator on the internet

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TipSnaps, the Creator monetization platform with over 450k registered users, has launched TipPools.com, a revolutionary new platform allowing fans to crowdfund and start pay-per-view content requests from any Creator on the internet. With TipPools, an infinite number of fan-initiated requests can be created, funded and fans can watch their ideas come to life. One of those ideas happens to be a request to see two A-List celebrities settle their differences in the boxing ring! These A-listers have a very public beef after one of them slapped the other one during the Oscars! The TipPool has 325 contributors and has amassed $4,258 in pledges and is expected to continue to grow towards its goal of $1MM.

Here's how it works: A fan can create a TipPool for any creator they follow on social media. They write a description, set a dollar goal amount and within a few minutes they have a unique TipPool link which they can share across social media and the web. If this sounds familiar, it's very similar to GoFundMe, except the goal is to have the Creator make the content which the fans want to see.

Once created, the TipPool challenge will be discoverable for other fans to see and pledge their contribution. At any point, the creator has the option to claim the Pool. The TipSnaps team will coordinate with the Creator to open their account, upload the requested content and only then will the raised funds be released to the Creator. The content will be hosted or live streamed exclusively on TipPools.com and is visible only to fans that contributed to the campaign.Fans are only charged if and when a creator accepts a TipPool.

"TipPools challenges what we've traditionally seen in the creator economy. It's a whole new model that flips entertainment upside down! We believe we're enabling fans to request the content they actually want to see and a mechanism to collectively request it. At scale TipPools is an incredible opportunity for ALL Fans & Creators. We believe TikTokers and Instagram influencers will leverage it en masse!" says Founder Lyonel Douge.

TipPools was built as part of TipSnaps' mission to make creator monetization more accessible to all, specifically underrepresented and minority creators. With TipPools, they're furthering that mission in creating a symbiotic relationship between creators and their fans.

Hundreds of thousands of fans and subscribers can come together to request premium content. TipSnaps offers: global currency transactions, paid private messaging, monthly subscription services, tips for content, and a safe environment for all types of creators.

Learn more about TipPools here. www.tippools.com

https://tipsnaps.com/Home/PoolDetails/d32fc2c08c3

About TipSnaps

TipSnaps is a black-owned, mission-driven, creator monetization platform that exists to give content creators the space to truly profit from their creation. With 450K users, and $2M+ in gross sales, TipSnaps is continuing to fill a gap in the creator economy space by highlighting and supporting content creators of color.

This platform also acts as a safe and equitable space for all Creators with the audacity to create and the vision to share it with the world. The features have been designed and optimized to function as a global payout system for Creators like you. No shadowbanning. No algorithm to demote creators. Just you and your creativity!

www.tipsnaps.com

About Republic

Republic is a private investing platform for investors seeking high growth potential.

www.republic.com/tipsnaps

About Lyonel Dougé , CEO/Founder:

First generation Haitian-American, raised in Southern California.

B.S. Computer Engineering - University of Pittsburgh

10+ years experience in enterprise IT/software engineering - with a proven track record of delivering digital products for Fortune 500 companies. Including Johnson & Johnson where he managed a web platform where 500+ J&J Consumer websites are hosted (including Listerine.com, johnsonsbaby.com & aveeno.com )

Software Engineer @ Sony Music & ViacomCBS

Lyonel personally developed and launched TipSnaps v1 single-handedly while holding a full time IT Manager role @Johnson and Johnson.

About Dr. Vic Boddie, COO/Co-Founder:

Born and raised in Roanoke, Va.

HBCU Graduate - Hampton University (B.S.) and Howard University - Microbiology (Ph.D.)

FDA - 9+ years | Supervisor - Science, Policy, and Consumer Health Expert

Chairman of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) council at the FDA

Consulted in Business Development & Growth Marketing for several startups prior to joining TipSnaps in 2021 as a Co-Founder

