REVERED MUSIC ICON-NELLY CELEBRATES 20th ANNIVERSARY OF LEGENDARY NELLYVILLE LP WITH FIRST-EVER VINYL RELEASE ON JULY 29

URBAN LEGENDS TO UNVEIL DELUXE EDITION WITH FOUR NEW TRACKS
LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two decades ago today, Nelly unveiled his legendary second full-length offering, Nellyville, on June 25, 2002. Twenty years later, the St. Louis-raised GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, producer, and philanthropist presents the album on vinyl for the very first time July 29, 2022. The special 2LP release is available for pre-order in multiple configurations through UMe/Republic now.
Upon arrival, Nellyville bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually earned a 7x-platinum certification from the RIAA buoyed by smashes such as the inescapable double-platinum "Hot In Herre," "Dilemma" [feat. Kelly Rowland], "#1," "Pimp Juice," "Work It" [feat. Justin Timberlake], and more. Both "Hot In Herre" and "Dilemma" captured #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also took home a GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Male Rap Solo Performance" for "Hot In Herre" out of three nominations, including "Album of the Year" and "Best Rap Album." Speaking to its influence, Nellyville stands out as one of the "Top 15 Best-selling Rap Albums of All-Time." It even lent its title to his hit reality show of the same name!
Additionally, Urban Legends will unleash a special Deluxe Edition of Nellyville with four bonus tracks. These include "Not In My House" and "Kings Highway" as well as the Copenhaniancs Remix of "Work It" and Corporate Mix of "Hot In Herre." Check out the full tracklisting of the Standard Vinyl and Deluxe Editions below.
To celebrate the news, Nelly just uncovered the MTV non-movie version of the "#1" music video, which original graced the Soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning classic, Training Day, as well as videos for "Work It," "N Dey Say," and "Wadsyaname," for the first time ever on the YouTube platform. Watch the videos HERE.
Regarding the record, Nelly commented, "Nellyville was the real moment when we realized our impact. The city, the whole Midwest, it was just Nellyville. Everybody that helped bring this project to life made it monumental and that's why it still rings out like we just dropped it twenty years later."
Track List:
Deluxe Track List:
A1. Nellyville
A2. Gettin' It Started
A3. Hot In Herre
A4. Dem Boyz
A5. Oh Nelly
A6. Pimp Juice
B1. Air Force Ones
B2. In The Store
B3. On The Grind
B4. Dilemma
B5. Splurge
C1. Work It
C2. Roc The Mic
C3. The Gank
C4. 5000
C5. #1
C6. CG2
D1. Say Now
D2. F*** It Then
D3. Not In My House*
D4. Kings Highway*
D5. Work It (Copenhaniancs Remix)*
D6. Hot In Herre (Corporate Mix)*
*First time on vinyl and streaming
