LogiSense Advanced Usage and Data Transformation is now on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

LogiSense customers can now benefit from real-time visibility into usage-based customer analytics

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LogiSense today announced it has launched LogiSense Advanced Usage and Data Transformation for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange. LogiSense invites major XaaS, IoT, and communications companies to get the most out of their Salesforce and LogiSense investments with this innovative new app.

This LogiSense dashboard empowers customers with a real-time view of usage-based business and product models. The app works with both Salesforce Revenue Cloud and Salesforce Industries. Its sophisticated capabilities enable customers to generate revenue in a variety of ways. With LogiSense Advanced Usage and Data Transformation for Salesforce users can:

visualize upsell and cross-sell opportunities based on usage profiles

view customer consumption rates vs. plan/product

see sources of leaking and untapped revenue

increase customer lifetime value and retention

Empower your sales teams

LogiSense Advanced Usage and Data Transformation for Salesforce provides insights from LogiSense's usage-based monetization and data-transformation platform. The ready recognition of developing trends facilitates effective go-to-market of consumption-based product models, including enterprise sharing and pooling, as well as draw-down models.

"A whole new level of customer visibility and sales enablement"

"This is a whole new level of customer visibility and sales enablement," says LogiSense CEO Adam Howatson. "LogiSense customers already have enhanced access to their usage-based product and service monetization. This new dashboard enables them to extend this visibility via meaningful, human consumable insight that can be acted upon in real-time within the native Salesforce experience."

"LogiSense Advanced Usage-Based Pricing and Data Transformation for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "It powers digital transformation for customers by helping to monetize high complexity and high volume XaaS, IoT, and communications use cases."

LogiSense Advanced Usage-Based Pricing and Data Transformation – for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PrpG6EAJ

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Revenue Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About LogiSense

LogiSense is a global leader in the usage-based monetization of digital, physical, or hybrid product models at scale. LogiSense enables organizations to bring innovative and competitive usage-based offerings to market in a timely and profitable manner. For more information, visit www.logisense.com

