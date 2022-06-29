Gundam Infinity Continues To Launch New Anime Fans Into The World Of Mecha

Gundam Infinity Continues To Launch New Anime Fans Into The World Of Mecha

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America launches next wave of iconic figures!

Gundam- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is bringing fun to new heights with the latest line of Gundam Infinity figures, which plan to take over conventions this summer by introducing new anime fans into the growingly popular world of customizable play.

Gundam helped pioneer the real robot subgenre of mecha anime, which had an impact in Japan comparable to that of other famous space operas in the United States before becoming a global phenomenon. Fans of the space opera were quick to make space on their shelves to bring the Gundam universe home in figure form. However, when it comes to Gundam fans, they like to build their collections quite literally.

"Customizable figures have become synonymous with Gundam with increasingly intricate models by hardcore fans," said Daisuke Zama, Vice President of Marketing, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. "We're thrilled to be able to provide an entry point for newcomers entering the world of mecha anime with figures designed to turn fans into collectors."

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America's Gundam Infinity collection launched last year offering fans collectible 4.5-inch figures that come with interchangeable body parts to mix and match across characters for endless customization. These newly released figures are based on the iconic Mobile Suits, Gundam Deathscythe, Char's Zaku, and Gundam Exia, all of which had won the hearts of fans in the mecha-genre of anime through their epic tales of battle on Earth, and into the great unknowns of space. Joining the Gundam Infinity series are Burning Gundam and Unicorn Gundam, available for pre-order now.

"The Gundam Infinity line by Bandai is such a fantastic line of customizable figures, with so many interchangeable parts and accessories these make excellent figures to mix, match & customize into your own unique Gundam build," said John from The Unboxers. "The parts interchange so easily and work so well together, customization is easy and fun."

Fans can bring the big fun of Gundam to an even smaller scale with the first wave of Mobile Change HARO figures, which transform from the iconic Haro form into a collectible 3.5-inch figure. The new Gundam Infinity waves will be showcased at fan-centric conventions this summer, including Anime Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, with sneak peeks of figures on the horizon and to give fans a hands-on mecha experience!

Stay tuned to see how Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America's Gundam line will continue to roll out fan-favorite characters from the mecha manga.

Gundam Infinity series features:

Wave 1 (Available now): Gundam Artemis, Gundam Barbatos, Gundam Astray Red Frame, Wing Gundam, and RX-78-2 Gundam

Wave 2 (Available now): Gundam Deathscythe, Gundam Exia, and Char's Zaku

Wave 3 (Available for pre-order): Burning Gundam and Unicorn Gundam

4.5 Inch, figures equipped battle ready accessories

Over 14 points of articulation

Each figure in the collection has interchangeable Arms/Legs/Torso/Head

Age grade: 6+

Price: $14.99

Mobile Change HARO features:

Wave 1 (Available for pre-order): Wing Gundam Zero, RX-78-2 Gundam, Unicorn Gundam, and Zaku

Each Haro transforms to a stylized 3.5" Gundam action figure with articulations

Each transforming Haro comes with its own accessory

Age grade: 6+

Price: $9.99

For more information visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.