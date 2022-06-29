First Horizon Corporation Releases Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance Impact Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today released its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report highlighting progress made in 2021 and in the first few months of 2022. The report focuses on five interrelated pillars - Governance, Associates, Clients, Communities and Environment - that guide the company's business.

"As the world continues to change and our company grows, the role we play in supporting sustainable economic growth and societal progress remains critically important" said Bryan Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Being HERE FOR GOOD for all our stakeholders is at the core of our organization, and I am excited to share the progress we have made in advancing our ESG strategy and priorities and understanding the correlation with business resiliency, value creation and long-term organizational success."

Highlights over the past year include:

Governance

Assigned ESG oversight to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the board of directors with regular updates to the full board of directors

Developed focus areas aligned with our ESG pillars

Operationalized ESG priorities through CSR Working Group and Task Forces

Started alignment with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures

Environment

Calculated and reported Scope 1 &2 location-based GHG emissions using 2019 as baseline year

Conducted initial loan portfolio analysis looking at physical and transition risks and opportunities

Continued to support environmental, community and nature-based projects

Associates, Communities and Clients

Distributed over $19 million in 2021 through nonprofits to fund opportunities for growth and development and to address important issues prevalent in our communities

Continued to provide tools, resources and support to promote associates' financial, mental and physical well-being

Supported financial literacy through Operation HOPE, Junior Achievement and other programs

Refined and enhanced our cyber risk management practices and provided tools to clients and associates to help mitigate risks

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Expanded DEI team and launched enterprise-wide DEI Council

Committed to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion TM

Named women to key leadership roles: COO, CFO and CHRO

To read the full report, visit https://www.firsthorizon.com/First-Horizon-Corporation/Corporate-Social-Responsibility

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $88.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

