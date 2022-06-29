Carahsoft partners with Thentia to bring its industry-leading cloud‐based regulatory platform to the public sector

Thentia to leverage Carahsoft's reseller partner network to provide greater adoption of Thentia Cloud by regulatory agencies across North America

TORONTO and RESTON, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. More government agencies and regulatory bodies across North America will benefit from an advanced end-to-end platform that supports all important regulatory licensing processes.

This new partnership will enable greater adoption of Thentia Cloud, Thentia's proprietary licensing platform built for regulators, by regulators. By serving as Thentia's Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft will make Thentia Cloud available to the public sector through its reseller partner networks and GSA Schedule, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners contracts.

With more than 8.5 million and growing active licensees across the globe using its platform, Thentia Cloud's highly configurable, low-code software supports all critical regulatory functions, including license applications and renewals, continuing education and quality assurance, complaints management, communications and reminders, document management, finance and payments, board and committee management, data and analytics, and more – all inside one secure and user-friendly cloud-based environment. Taken together, the platform's several functionalities enable regulatory agencies the ability to eliminate time-consuming, paper-based manual processes, saving time and money while also improving and simplifying the citizen experience.

By partnering with Carashoft and its reseller partners, Thentia will be able to help more agencies streamline and digitize licensing processes among several other regulatory activities with its industry-leading platform, Thentia Cloud.

"This exciting partnership comes at an incredibly opportune time for Thentia, as the company experienced significant growth in 2021 and is poised for even greater platform adoption in 2022 and beyond. We look forward to working with Carahsoft to further accelerate the momentum and traction we're currently gaining with regulatory agencies across North America," says Bonnie Campo, Thentia's Vice President, Strategic Alliances. "Carahsoft, as well as other partners, will play a pivotal role in expanding Thentia's position in the public sector as a leading government technology platform."

Campo adds, "We look forward to leveraging Carahsoft's market expertise, procurement services, sales channels, proactive marketing, and large customer base to support public sector digital transformation for years to come."

Critically, the platform was created by experts in both regulation and technology with the essential experience to guide regulators to a data-driven digital future.

"Thentia's competitive advantage stems from the firsthand experiences of its creators, who have all worked as regulators themselves," says Harjeet Khalsa, who manages the Thentia team at Carahsoft. "By drawing on their experiences, they have built a highly configurable platform that addresses the nuances of governmental workflows while streamlining compliance and increasing cybersecurity. That's exactly the combination our clients and reseller partners seek."

About Thentia:

Thentia is a global company with teams operating in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada and is trusted by regulatory bodies and government agencies worldwide with more than 8.5 million active licensees across the globe using its platform. Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform government technology through best-in-class capabilities. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way regulatory bodies and government agencies manage data and licensing by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use, and best-in-class support. For more information, visit thentia.com.

Thentia's software is available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Thentia team at Carahsoft at (703) 230‐7455 or thentia@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at carahsoft.com.

