Sallie Shuping Russell and Jean Davis are joining the Protochips™ Board of Directors

RALEIGH, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protochips is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Directors. Protochips has been conducting a search for the best talent and found it.

Sallie Shuping Russell is an experienced investor in a diverse array of companies and institutional funds. She has served on several technology-driven company boards across the US, taking them from early stages through to acquisition or merger. She also has been active on numerous non-profit boards. "Electron microscopy is such a key tool in today's nanotechnology world, with applications in energy, catalysis, computing, and healthcare. Protochips has established itself as a leader and is developing important new applications that I am excited to be a part of" states Sallie.

Jean Davis is an entrepreneur, angel investor, board member and technology policy consultant. Her areas of expertise include global operations management, strategic planning, data privacy, and technology policy. Jean began her career at IBM in RTP, NC and most recently served as the CEO at MCNC, leading a team of network professionals providing high speed connectivity, data center services, and implementation of software and services focused on cybersecurity. Jean spent eight years living and working in Europe and has extensive experience in building business operations in Asia, Europe and South America. "During my time at MCNC we had the opportunity to work with research labs around the world and I believe Protochips' products and technology are incredible tools for scientists working to solve real-world problems" said Jean.

With new resources and a new strategic objective, the company is positioned for growth. "After an extensive search, including valuable assistance from OnBoardNC, with the skills and experience brought to us by these two stellar executives, we feel confident about our future. When starting the process of recruiting for talent to help us meet our strategic growth objectives, we set our goals high, and we exceeded them" said Michael Zapata III, executive chairman of Protochips. OnBoardNC.ORG is a non-profit focused on shrinking the boardroom gender gap.

About Protochips:

Protochips empowers scientists, engineers, and researchers to discover and analyze new phenomena by visualizing biological, chemical, and physical processes in completely new ways. Based on machine vison technology and metadata analysis tools, our products offer an unparalleled view into sample behavior by combining in situ experiment control with the analysis and resolution capabilities of the modern electron microscope. Through continual innovation, we create solutions that improve productivity and generate actionable data to accelerate discovery.

