LUCKIE PROMOTES MARY WINSLOW TO CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 28, 2022 -- Marketing solutions agency Luckie today announced that Mary Winslow has been named Chief Marketing Officer.

Winslow is the agency's first CMO and will be based in the Atlanta office, reporting to President & CEO John Gardner. She will lead Luckie's marketing and growth efforts.

Winslow joined Luckie in 2015 and has been Senior Vice President of Strategic Solutions since 2017, leading the agency's strategic engagement team. Prior to joining Luckie, Mary spent 20 years at Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) working in the loyalty and brand groups serving as Director of Partnership Marketing, Director of America's for IHG's loyalty program, and Director of Brand Management for Hotel Indigo. Under her leadership at Hotel Indigo, the brand won two consecutive J.D. Power Awards.

"Mary has spent her career building marketing teams and functions that enhance revenue and she's leveraged that experience here at Luckie the past seven years to steer our team away from a traditional advertising model to a data-centric marketing approach," said John Gardner, Luckie president and CEO. "Now that we're aligned internally, we're tapping her to accelerate our marketing efforts and drive growth across our business. She's the absolute right person to lead the effort."

This CMO position is the final role to be filled within Luckie's c-suite team, which has been forming over the past year. The agency promoted Luckie president John Gardner to CEO in February, brought on Fred Schank as Chief Experience Officer in January, promoted Melissa Wheeler to Chief People Officer in December, hired Carolyn Dateo as Chief Strategy officer from Saatchi & Saatchi in November and elevated Executive Creative Director, Stephanie Naman, in October. On the eve of Luckie's 70th anniversary, the new leadership team reflects a forward-looking position for the agency, which has experienced steady growth over the last two years despite a disruptive economy.

About Luckie: Luckie is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. It is one of the top privately held marketing firms in the Southeast. Luckie works with companies in healthcare, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, and financial services including Regions Bank, Alabama Power, GlaxoSmithKline, Little Debbie, and Panama City Beach. The company has offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Raleigh and Decentraland.

