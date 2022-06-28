InventHelp Inventor Develops MULTI HOSE CONNECTOR (TLP-108)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father had crippling arthritis in his wrists and hands making it very difficult and painful for him to connect and disconnect the garden hoses he used to water his large yard," said the inventor from Columbus, Mont. "This invention makes connecting hoses so much easier and faster. It will save huge amounts of time, pain, and effort, for homeowners, landscape businesses, and others who often use garden hoses to reach swimming pools, gardens, seeded grass and more."

The patent-pending inventor created a prototype for ECONNECT that offers a quick connect design for fastening hoses together in seconds. The 'Econnect' spares the user twisting of the wrist when making connections with hoses, such as when connecting two garden hoses together, or connecting sprinklers, nozzles, and other garden hose accessories to the hose. This device even makes connecting the hose to the spigot easier. The 'Econnect' is durable and provides an effective seal, eliminating leaks and reducing the cost of water usage.

Additionally, with minor changes, the 'Econnect' can be utilized for making many other hose connections easier too, such as a minor change in diameter and length to be utilized for some RV hose connections that are currently difficult and frustrating. Ultimately, the 'Econnect' can make almost any interlocking hose connection, faster and easier.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

