InventHelp Develops Vehicle Visual Aid (SCO-183)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I almost got into an accident with another vehicle that was in my blind spot," said the inventor from Placerville, Calif. "I thought there should be a device that could assist in eliminating a persons blind spot, so I invented this."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented NO BLIND SPOT that is a specialty designed mirror that would provide a full view to the rear sides of the vehicle. The driver would not be forced to turn or peer backward into the blind spot to try and determine if it is safe to change lanes. This would help prevent unnecessary accidents from occurring and reduce stress and anxiety associated with driving on a crowded highway. Additionally, this would help keep the driver alert and fully aware of immediate surrounds with this special mirror design.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp