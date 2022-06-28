Argentine President Fernandez meet with Gotion High-tech chairman Li Zhen

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of June 24, Argentine Time, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez met with Li Zhen, chairman of Gotion High-tech, and his delegation at the presidential residence in Olivos, he explicitly supported Chinese investment in Argentina, and praised Gotion High-tech's multiple industrial investments will promote the development of Argentina's new energy industry. The two sides also had friendly exchanges on the "Targets of Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutralization" strategy, the new energy vehicle industry, the Sustainable Transportation Act and the joint venture between Gotion High-tech and Corven, a well-known American auto parts manufacturer, to establish electric bus batteries and other topics.

Alberto Fernández said, The world is already shifting to renewable energy. Argentina has made incentives for lithium, wind power, photovoltaic and other industries. The Development of Sustainable Transport Act, introduced last year, it aims to promote investment in electric vehicles, promote the electrification of transport and provide legal protection for investors in new energy.

We welcome Chinese investment in Argentina. Gotion High-tech's industrial investment activities in Argentina, it cover the development, processing and battery products of lithium resources, which accelerates the development of local lithium resources and it will help the development and progress of Argentina's new energy industry.

Li Zhen said, Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Argentina, leaders of the two countries have actively supported complementary advantages and economic cooperation between enterprises, especially the "Belt and Road" initiative. It provides strategic guidance, points out the direction and lays the foundation for inter-enterprise cooperation.

The third energy revolution with solar and wind power as the main body has come. To make full use of it, we must have energy storage technology. Gotion High-tech has been focusing on energy storage for 16 years. We plan to reach 300GWh battery production capacity in the world by 2025, which makes enterprises' demand for lithium resources more vigorous.

Argentina is the third largest economy in Latin America, with a harmonious social system and orderly development of resources, it provides a good external environment for enterprises to invest. We have partnered with Jujuy National Energy and Mining Company and we will work with Corven in Buenos Aires to develop downstream applications. In the next 100 years, new energy vehicles will certainly be a new engine for the world economy. Gotion is willing to work with visionary people in Argentina to jointly create a new era of energy industry.

Daniel Scioli, Argentina's minister of Production and Development, Ariel Schale, The industry minister, President Fernandez was accompanied by Cecilia Todesca, Minister of International Economic Relations, and Fernanda Avila, Minister of Mines, and communicated with the Gotion High-tech team on the development of the lithium industry.

