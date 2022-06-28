ALLOSOURCE® ANNOUNCES NEW MICRO FIBERS DEMINERALIZED BONE ALLOGRAFT

AlloFuse® Micro Fibers are the latest addition to the company's AlloFuse line of Fibers and Fiber Boat products, expanding its bone graft portfolio

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue allografts to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the addition of AlloFuse® Micro Fibers Demineralized Bone allograft for use in spinal, foot and ankle or other orthopedic procedures.

AlloSource's AlloFuse Micro Fibers (PRNewswire)

AlloFuse Micro Fibers are made of 100 percent demineralized cortical bone and does not contain any form of carrier. The product can be formed into tightly compacted shapes to fill small boney voids and provides an osteoconductive scaffold with osteoinductive potential to support bone fusion. The short fiber size eliminates cutting or mincing, reducing unnecessary work, as well as time in the operating room and may be used in combination with biologics or autograft tissue as directed by the surgeon.

"Based on surgeon feedback, we realized there was a need for shorter demineralized bone fibers to answer an unmet need for our customers and their patients," said Kevin Whitten, AlloSource Chief Commercial Officer. "Maximizing the gift of tissue donation, we developed Micro Fibers that are moldable and formable, allowing surgeons to maintain desired shapes, especially in small spaces."

AlloFuse Micro Fibers join the portfolio of Fibers and Fiber Boats as the latest addition to the line of bone grafts, originally launched in 2009. For more information on AlloSource's AlloFuse Micro Fibers, Fibers and Fiber Boats, please visit https://allosource.org/products/allofuse-fibers-fiber-boats/.

About AlloSource

AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermal, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, amniotic, and living cellular allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

