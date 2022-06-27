TFA Tactical Income Fund - An Investment Choice Among Financial Advisors During the Worst Stock and Bond Market Seen in Years

Financial Advisors choosing the TFA Tactical Income Fund as part of a portfolio today, experience agility, flexibility and adaptability, as compared to the inflexibility typically associated with the bond space. The TFA Clearinghouse unique approach uses a team of up to 7 hand-picked managers and sub-advisors, resulting in the ability to make quick, nimble investment adjustments.

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA), a registered investment advisory firm, managing six tactical mutual funds, today announced that their TFA Tactical Income Fund is an alternative in today's down bond market.

"Right now, the dynamics of how investing should be approached has changed." --- Drew Horter , President & CEO of TFA.

Bonds were the bull market for the last 40 years, so as a general rule virtually all financial advisors have never seen a bad bond market. Yet today, that bad bond market is a reality, due in a large part to rising interest rates and bonds losing money. Financial Advisors are looking for new bond strategies for the changing bond market.

One such response to today's market is the TFA Tactical Income Fund, a "market-responsive" choice of advisors. The fund is an actively risk-managed, non-traditional bond fund designed for fixed income investors. The fund seeks to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Read more about the fund here: TFA Tactical Income Fund

"Right now, the dynamics of how investing should be approached has changed," said Drew Horter, President & CEO of TFA. "It is a marketplace demanding new, effective investing techniques. We believe that based on today's market, investors should consider an allocation to Tactical Income Fund in their portfolio."

Managing the fund through a unique Clearinghouse strategy, TFA is able to set out finding the particular individual skill set needed based on varying opportunities or risks as market conditions change.

"With our Clearinghouse approach, we go to our deep bench of financial advisor specialists, bringing in different managers/advisors based on current market conditions," continued Horter. "It's like a baseball manager going to the bench for an ace pitcher. It's a unique approach, yes, and one that allows us to be flexible during the worst bond market that industry experts have ever seen."

About TFA Fund Advisors

Tactical Fund Advisors, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the adviser to a family of tactically managed mutual funds. The TFA Mutual Funds are currently comprised of six funds, and are managed according to multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments. More info: www.tfafunds.com

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client accounts can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money.

Management Risk: The portfolio managers' judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular stocks or other securities in which the Funds invest or sells short may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the portfolio managers' judgment will produce the desired results. Additionally, the Adviser's judgments about the potential performance of the sub-advisers it utilizes may also prove incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

