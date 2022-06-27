PANTHERx® Rare Announces Partnership with Biocodex for the Distribution of DIACOMIT® (stiripentol) for the Treatment of Seizures Associated with Dravet Syndrome in Patients 2 Years of Age and Older Taking Clobazam

PANTHERx® Rare Announces Partnership with Biocodex for the Distribution of DIACOMIT® (stiripentol) for the Treatment of Seizures Associated with Dravet Syndrome in Patients 2 Years of Age and Older Taking Clobazam

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare announces that it has been selected by Biocodex as their new exclusive U.S. pharmacy distribution partner for DIACOMIT® (stiripentol). DIACOMIT is a new molecular entity approved by the FDA in 2018 for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in those 2 years of age and older taking clobazam. An orally administered antiseizure, DIACOMIT is given as either a capsule or powder for suspension.

PANTHERx Rare is the nation's leading rare disease pharmacy. We exist for people living with rare and orphan diseases who deserve the best that medicine can offer. (PRNewsfoto/PANTHERx Rare) (PRNewswire)

Dravet syndrome, also known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy Infancy (SMEI), is a rare epileptic disorder typically diagnosed in infancy occurring in 1 in 15,700 individuals in the United States.1 It is often characterized by temperature-sensitive seizures and febrile seizures (seizures associated with fevers) that may be difficult to treat. The majority of infants with Dravet syndrome have a genetic mutation in the SCN1A gene, though the absence of this mutation does not exclude this diagnosis. Dravet syndrome is a lifelong disorder that can be associated with severe complications and decreased quality of life. The seizures associated with Dravet syndrome are often considered difficult to treat requiring patients to try multiple antiseizure medications. The mortality rate ranges from 3.7-17.5% with 15-61% of deaths attributed to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).2

"PANTHERx is proud to partner with Biocodex to deliver DIACOMIT and tailored support services to patients living with Dravet syndrome. Our partnership will allow the Dravet syndrome community renewed hope for improved health outcomes," said Rob Snyder, President of PANTHERx. "We look forward to assisting the members of this rare patient population as they navigate their health journeys."

As the nation's leading rare pharmacy, PANTHERx utilizes the clinical expertise of our highly specialized RxARECARE® teams and our proprietary SWFT® technology system to address the specific needs of every patient we serve. PANTHERx is committed to improving care and outcomes for patients living with rare and complex conditions, impacting the lives of tens of thousands of patients served across the country. With 25+ uniquely customized programs, PANTHERx works to exceed the expectations of patients and pharmaceutical partners.

For more information about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Dravet syndrome, please click here.

About PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an FDA-approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a five-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2022 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

Sources

1. Wu, Yvonne W et al. "Incidence of Dravet Syndrome in a US Population." Pediatrics vol. 136,5 (2015): e1310-5. doi:10.1542/peds.2015-1807

2. Cooper, Monica S et al. "Mortality in Dravet syndrome." Epilepsy research vol. 128 (2016): 43-47. doi:10.1016/j.eplepsyres.2016.10.006

Contact:

Allyson Ayoob, Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist

855-726-8479 x 1142

aayoob@pantherxrare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy