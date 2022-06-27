MUFG Continues to Grow Leveraged Finance Platform

Garret Rowan to join as Head of Leveraged Loan Trading; Mike Macchia to join Leveraged Finance Sales team

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the hiring of two Directors for its leveraged finance platform: Garret Rowan will join as Head of the Leveraged Loan Trading group, and Mike Macchia will join as a salesperson in Leveraged Finance Sales. Both will be based in New York.

"Leveraged finance is one of our key focus areas for MUFG, and is crucial to the sustainable success of our firm," said Regional Executive and CEO for the Americas Kevin Cronin. "Our ambition is for MUFG to become a top corporate-banking debt house in the Americas across the credit spectrum through our full-lifecycle business model—from origination to distribution and secondary trading."

Mr. Rowan will report to Steven Feinberg, Head of Credit Trading, and will work closely with both MUFG's Debt Capital Markets group as well as the CLO Origination and Trading teams as the bank continues to expand its Leveraged Loan footprint.

On the Leveraged Finance Sales team, Mr. Macchia will focus primarily on leveraged loans and building out MUFG's distribution platform for both primary and secondary sales. He will report to Tim Fischer, Head of U.S. Sales for Leveraged Finance.

"Mike and Garret bring a complementary mix of background and expertise, and we are excited to welcome them to our team," said John Karabelas, Head of Institutional Investor Sales for the Americas. "This continued strategic expansion of our leveraged finance platform solidifies our commitment to growing in the secondary trading space and to serving our clients. We will continue expanding our leveraged finance capabilities, which is a critical part of our growth strategy."

Both Mr. Rowan and Mr. Macchia join MUFG from UBS. Mr. Rowan was a Director in the Par Loan Trading group, responsible for market making and driving client relationships. Prior to UBS, he was a loan trader at both Deutsche Bank and US Bancorp. Mr. Macchia has more than 20 years of professional experience as both an investor and as a salesperson on the sell side. At UBS, he oversaw some of the largest loan accounts as well as distressed and high-yield investors. Earlier in his career, Mr. Macchia held positions at Deutsche Bank, Nomura, and GE Capital Americas.

Mr. Rowan and Mr. Macchia are the latest in a succession of recent additions to MUFG's leveraged-finance platform. Last year, Todd Bondy joined as Head of High-Yield Trading, and Ryan Munro as Head of Leveraged Syndicate. Both are Managing Directors based in New York.

