Leap Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on July 12, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on July 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET. Leap's executive management team will be joined by distinguished key opinion leaders to share emerging data for the Company's lead clinical candidate, DKN-01, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, and provide updates to its clinical development strategy.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

