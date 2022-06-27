Ansys Partners with SoftInWay to Drive Innovation in Turbomachinery Design

Ansys expands in the 2D-3D space, strengthening its position in the turbomachinery market

Ansys is collaborating with SoftInWay to create streamlined turbomachinery workflows from the design phase through 3D simulation

The partnership will enable seamless integration between SoftInWay's unique design platform and Ansys' simulation software

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and SoftInWay, a design and analysis software provider for 1D-2D designs, are partnering to streamline the design workflow for single-stage, multi-stage, and multi-module turbomachinery. The new engineering workflow enables seamless, push-button design transfer between platforms for advanced multiphysics computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and finite element analysis (FEA) to support environmentally responsible, lower-emission engine designs for SoftInWay customers.

The partnership supports further digitization of a very streamlined workflow, from the initial design in SoftInWay’s AxSTREAM platform, to analysis using Ansys' 3D physics solvers Ansys® CFX®, Ansys® Fluent®, and Ansys® Mechanical™ (PRNewswire)

When designing turbomachinery, engineers begin working within a 1D-2D tool, then tweak their designs for further optimization. The next step is to transfer the resulting design into a 3D model and run simulations, which normally requires manual data transfer. Without the right 3D solvers in place, transferring both designs and data from the 1D-2D stage is a cumbersome process prone to inaccuracies.

The Ansys-SoftInWay partnership supports further digitization of a very streamlined workflow, from the initial design in SoftInWay's AxSTREAM platform, to analysis using Ansys' 3D physics solvers Ansys® CFX®, Ansys® Fluent®, and Ansys® Mechanical™. The new workflow enables the integration of the high-fidelity simulations and optimization studies needed through Ansys Workbench to automate the entire development process in one continuous chain. Workflow automation contributes to more predictively accurate designs and faster production cycles, significantly lowering production costs while speeding time to market.

"Nothing in the simulation world exists in a bubble, especially in the modern age," said Leonid Moroz, CEO at SoftInWay. "Integration is key and having the ability to seamlessly toggle between 0D-2D and 3D multiphysics simulation tools is going to be a necessity as we enter a new age of digitalization. Through this partnership, companies can fully automate the development process from the initial stages all the way to the completed design in one environment, which is extremely advantageous to any engineering workflow."

"As efficiency and emissions targets continue to evolve, significant changes are coming to aeroengine function and design," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "Ansys simulation plays a key role in the evolution of digital turbomachinery design to meet these expectations. Together with SoftInWay, we're realizing a quicker path toward efficiency within a robust software toolchain that yields predictively accurate simulation results for our customers."

