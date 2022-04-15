GOVERNOR JOINS CLEAN & PROSPEROUS INSTITUTE TO ANNOUNCE KENWORTH AS WINNER OF 1st ANNUAL DAVID & PATRICIA GIULIANI CLEAN ENERGY AWARD

Kenworth Recognized for New Line of Electric Trucks Built in Renton

SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean & Prosperous Institute Thursday, announced Kenworth Truck Company as the winner of the 1st Annual David and Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Entrepreneur Award, a recognition for meaningful advances in clean energy innovation, named after the organization's founder and his wife. The Award was part of the organization's 4th Annual Future of Carbon Policy Forum.

During the award ceremony, Washington Governor Jay Inslee said, "As we work to create clean energy jobs here in Washington, I'm proud to help honor David Giuliani's lifetime commitment to bettering this world and helping us reach our critically important goal of being net zero by 2050."

"We began our search with over two dozen Washington companies that epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit of David Giuliani," noted board chair Alan Crain. "The finalists and our winner demonstrate that decarbonizing our state will be an economic engine and our state's competitive advantage in the years and decades ahead."

Kenworth was one of three finalists that also included PROMUS Energy and All American Marine. Promus Energy helps eastern Washington dairies benefit from the clean energy economy by converting farm waste to low-carbon energy. Bellingham-based All American Marine is the builder of the Sea Change, North America's first and only commercial vessel powered wholly by hydrogen fuel cells producing zero emissions.

In choosing Kenworth, the organization noted Kenworth's drive to zero emissions is making true progress with the debut of its zero emissions T68OE battery electric truck, and successful demonstration project at the Port of Los Angeles of its hydrogen-powered T680 FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle. These zero-emission class 8 trucks can significantly reduce carbon and emissions along congested commercial routes, often located in overburdened communities.

"Kenworth is leading the way in zero emissions solutions," noted Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. "The Kenworth T680E builds upon Kenworth's excellent heritage of providing fleets and truck operators with outstanding and productive trucks driven by quality, innovation and technology."

The T680E was on display outside Climate Pledge Arena, where the Carbon Policy Forum was taking place. To learn more about Kenworth's zero emissions technology, go to https://kenworth.com/innovation/zero-emissions/.

The forum also featured Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, State Senators Christine Rolfes, Marko Liias and Reuven Carlyle, State Representative Matt Boehnke and the US Department of Energy's Clare Magee.

Additional information on the forum and the 1st Annual David and Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Entrepreneur Award can be found at Clean & Prosperous Washington . Media, please contact Lee Keller for interviews at 206.799.3805 or lee@thekellergroup.com.

More About Clean & Prosperous Institute

The Clean & Prosperous Institute delivers technically accurate, long-term greenhouse gas reduction strategies to guide policy decisions. We explore the opportunities and complex risk factors associated with creating climate policy from the state level up.

