SellersCommerce Set to Pivot Towards A 360° B2B ECommerce Platform by 2023

EVANSTON, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent announcement, SellersCommerce, the Illinois-based SaaS provider of eCommerce solutions revealed its plans of pivoting toward a headless, 360° B2B ECommerce Platform by 2023 to enable businesses to keep up with fast-evolving digital trends and the increasing consumer reliance on a more fluid, personalized shopping experience.

As businesses resume normal operations after two years of pandemic-induced disruption, the need for agile eCommerce solutions is now more than ever before. Buyers expect to be able to purchase right from their initial touchpoints, whether it be directly through Instagram, via personal voice assistance like Alexa or Google Home, on wearable devices, or even from their cars. And moving beyond monolithic, full-stack eCommerce infrastructure to 360° eCommerce is the way to effectively serve enterprises & mid-market going into the future.

Here's How the Company is Gearing Up to Ride the Headless Wave

Going headless means having an eCommerce solution with decoupled front and back end that allows businesses the flexibility of pushing data or content of any type to the front-end using APIs.

"This transition was always on the cards for us because the eCommerce industry clearly demands a more robust architecture that allows rapid deployments without impacting the back-end system." said Ashok Reddy, CEO of SellersCommerce.

"Starting 2023 all our platforms will follow a headless model built on microservices that will enable our customers to deliver a more dynamic buying experience without resorting to a complete rip-and-replace approach to scale their business." he added.

An eCommerce Experience Tailored for Enterprises

SellersCommerce's headless eCommerce infrastructure will offer unlimited flexibility to businesses to improve customer experience and technical performance by enabling them to:

Seamlessly manage multiple business models (B2B, B2C & B2X) from one platform.

Add new channels & touchpoints to improve customer experience without additional development effort.

Integrate with any system natively by configuring workflows using simple drag & drop.

Centralize business operations with PIM, CMS, Order Management & Warehouse Management.

