Santa Rita Ranch Homestead Development Offers New Neighborhoods in Liberty Hill, TX

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,700-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community featuring world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, Texas is pleased to announce Homestead, a new neighborhood that will bring hundreds of newly built homes from award-winning home builders to the community this spring.

With new neighborhoods in Liberty Hill, TX in high demand, home shoppers will be excited to learn that Homestead is selling now. Interested buyers are encouraged to get in touch with Santa Rita Ranch to learn more about how they can be a part of the community's newest neighborhood.

"Besides some amazing homes with prices starting in the low $400's, the new Homestead neighborhood will feature its own Welcome Center and Amenity Center, complete with resort-style pool with splash pad and lounge areas, plus all the amenities that make Ranch living so unforgettable," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "Home shoppers in the Austin area can see for themselves at the model park that will be opening later this year."

Builders in the new neighborhood include some of the most respected names in the industry, such as Castlerock Communities, Coventry Homes, Pulte Homes, Scott Felder, and Westin Homes. Buyers can choose from a variety of floor plans on lots ranging from 40' to 60'. Highland Homes and Perry Homes will construct the largest and most luxurious homes in the new neighborhood on 90' lots. Toll Brothers will add homes on 70' lots in the near future.

With the demand for quality housing higher than ever before, new home buyers looking for their dream homes in a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood should contact Santa Rita Ranch to learn more about Homestead. The neighborhood is part of the Liberty Hill ISD school district, and it will be located just across from the new Santa Rita Middle School.

Nestled in the Texas Hill Country north of Austin, the Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community offers beautiful, affordable homes coupled with exceptional lifestyle options. It has been honored as a three-time Developer of the Year, three-time Community of the Year, and the Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin-Round Rock area.

Additional information can be found at the Santa Rita Ranch website or through the media contact.

