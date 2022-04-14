Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022.
Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $14.06 million compared to sales of $10.46 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations was $696,740 compared to a loss of ($63,162) for the quarter ended February 28, 2021. Net income was $269,820, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.
For the six months ended February 28, 2022, sales totaled $27.0 million compared to sales of $20.8 million for the six months ended February 28, 2021. Income from operations was $229,559 compared to income of $560,621 for the six months ending in February 28, 2021. Net loss was ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, compared to net income of $435,363, or $0.12 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2021
Net income in both the current quarter and six month periods was negatively affected by the accrual of $300,000 to settle a legal claim in California regarding the environmental labeling and marketing of the Company's dog waste bags.
"We are pleased with the sales increases for both the quarter and six months, which continues to reflect the strong demand for our products" said CEO Chad Summers. "We feel well positioned to navigate the rising raw material and shipping costs and continuing worldwide logistic disruptions. Entering the third quarter, we have more months of inventory on hand of our most strategically important products compared to prior years. Our decision to optimize our inventory on hand mitigates the risk of not having enough goods to fulfill expected orders during our traditionally busy Spring and Summer seasons."
As of February 28, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $0.9 million, and there was $9.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable, the Company believes it will begin to repay the amounts borrowed on its line of credit in the third quarter, and it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
February 28,
2022
August 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
899,055
$
1,184,313
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2021 - $0)
9,137,254
7,086,503
Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 -
18,630,148
14,391,365
Prepaid expenses
2,559,893
2,305,820
Prepaid income taxes
258,205
252,958
Total current assets
31,484,555
25,220,959
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,638,238
3,886,543
Intangible assets, net
33,894
30,897
Total assets
$
36,156,687
$
29,138,399
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,660,664
$
1,349,677
Bank indebtedness
9,500,000
3,000,000
Accrued liabilities
2,078,436
1,798,088
Total current liabilities
13,239,100
6,147,765
Deferred tax liability
125,834
116,945
Total liabilities
13,364,934
6,264,710
Stockholders' equity
Capital stock
Authorized
21,567,564 common shares, no par value
10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value
Issued
3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)
824,039
823,171
Additional paid-in capital
725,729
687,211
Retained earnings
21,241,985
21,363,307
Total stockholders' equity
22,791,753
22,873,689
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
36,156,687
$
29,138,399
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)
Three Month
Periods at the
end of February
Six Month
Periods at the
end of February
2022
2021
2022
2021
SALES
$
14,060,751
$
10,460,355
$
26,978,475
$
20,776,639
COST OF SALES
10,636,524
7,848,779
21,089,386
15,202,164
GROSS PROFIT
3,424,227
2,611,576
5,889,089
5,574,475
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
684,116
895,974
1,672,403
1,590,603
Depreciation and amortization
84,071
55,290
153,709
105,818
Wages and employee benefits
1,959,300
1,723,474
3,833,418
3,317,433
2,727,487
2,674,738
5,659,530
5,013,854
Income (loss) from operations
696,740
(63,162)
229,559
560,621
OTHER ITEMS
Other income
2,000
3,000
5,000
6,000
Interest expense
(30,620)
-
(50,896)
-
Accrual for legal claim
(300,000)
-
(300,000)
(328,620)
3,000
(345,896)
6,000
Income (loss) before income taxes
368,120
(60,162)
(116,337)
566,621
Income tax (expense) recovery
(98,300)
6,998
(4,985)
(131,258)
Net income (loss)
$
269,820
$
(53,164)
$
(121,322)
$
435,363
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.08
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
0.12
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.08
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
0.12
Weighted average number of common
Basic
3,492,842
3,486,495
3,491,969
3,483,814
Diluted
3,492,842
3,486,495
3,491,969
3,483,814
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)
Six Month Period
at the end of February,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(121,322)
$
435,363
Items not involving an outlay of cash:
Depreciation and amortization
153,709
105,818
Stock-based compensation expense
39,386
-
Deferred income taxes
8,889
(84,080)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(2,050,751)
1,184,865
(Increase) in inventory
(4,238,783)
(837,400)
(Increase) in prepaid expenses
(254,073)
(462,085)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and
accrued liabilities
591,335
(424,881)
(Increase) in prepaid income taxes
(5,247)
(307,433)
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,876,857)
(389,833)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(908,401)
(519,470)
Net cash used in investing activities
(908,401)
(519,470)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank indebtedness
6,500,000
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,500,000
-
Net decrease in cash
(285,258)
(909,303)
Cash, beginning of period
1,184,313
3,801,037
Cash, end of period
$
899,055
$
2,891,734
Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110
