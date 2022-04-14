InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protective Case for Cell Phones (TRO-490)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to enhance cell phone privacy by preventing unauthorized viewing or listening by hackers," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the SECURE CASE. My design offers a portable means of protecting the mobile device."

The invention provides an improved protective case for cell phones. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized viewing from the camera and listening via the microphone. As a result, it increases security and it provides added peace of mind. The patent-pending invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

