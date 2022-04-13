THE NEW 2023 TELLURIDE ARRIVES AT NEW YORK AUTO SHOW WITH REFRESHED STYLING, MORE CAPABILITY, AND ENHANCED TECHNOLOGY

Kia's Flagship SUV Introduces New X-Line and X-Pro Models for Adventures in the Wild

New X-Line and X-Pro models bring added ruggedness and capability

Design enhancements further elevate its distinctly upscale and commanding presence with new front and rear fascias, lighting and wheels

Refreshed interior receives redesigned and more technologically advanced dash and center console with newly available dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens 2 including standard navigation

Upgraded convenience technology includes newly standard WiFi Hotspot and optional digital key supporting compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Larger multi-color head-up display

Class-leading interior roominess 3

Numerous standard advanced collision avoidance and safety assist features 4 including available Highway Drive Assist 2 with Semi-Autonomous Hands-On Capability and Auto Lane Change technology

Assembled at Kia's award-winning Georgia manufacturing facility alongside K5, Sportage, and Sorento

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after bursting onto the scene as one of the most in-demand and award-winning three-row eight-passenger SUVs in the U.S., the Kia Telluride returns for 2023 with an array of enhancements that build upon the success of the original. The Telluride has not only attracted over 75 percent of its buyers as new to the Kia family, but because of high customer satisfaction, Telluride owners have the most brand loyalty of any midsize SUV when returning to market for another vehicle. Big, capable, and powerful, the Telluride is as ready as ever for adventures of all kinds, from family road trips across the country to off-road excursions bound by few limits.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8988353-kia-new-2023-telluride-x-line-and-x-pro-at-nyias/

The SUV that swept the "triple crown" of automotive accolades and claimed the most recent award for best resale value from JD Power now wears new design elements inside and out and brings an expanded list of ADAS safety technology for greater peace-of-mind and driver confidence. With class-leading passenger room, the Telluride arrives with two all-new trim levels for 2023: X-Line and X-Pro. These iterations exude a more rugged personality with features and capabilities that allow the Telluride to venture off the beaten path and explore new realms of wilderness.

Designed for America

Designed specifically for the U.S., Telluride has been a head-turning proposition from the very start. Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the Telluride undergoes some exterior restyling for a more rugged and refined look in the new model year:

Revised vertical headlamp design (standard LED) and available foglamps

New bumpers and grille

Revised taillamps

New rear fascia and trim

Revised lower door garnish trim/side sills

New wheel designs for every trim

Three new exterior colors

As before, the Telluride interior captures a feeling of upscale exploration in a spacious, three-row, eight-passenger environment with class-leading passenger room. Thoughtful new updates include:

Curved and seamless dual 12.3-inch display screens – gauge cluster (available) and navigation

Redesigned dashboard with revised trim panels and HVAC vents

Redesigned steering wheel

New interior color packages

Introducing Two New Adventure-Ready Trim Levels: X-Line and X-Pro

The new Telluride introduces two new trim levels – X-Line and X-Pro – for Kia owners who choose to go off the beaten path every so often. Both all-wheel drive models offer a roster of exclusive upgrades and enhancements over other Telluride trims. As seen below, the X-Pro model builds off the X-Line model. Furthermore, the X-Line model replaces the former Telluride Nightfall Edition.

Telluride X-Line

Exterior

Unique radiator grille design

Bridge-type roof rails

Body-color door handles

Exclusive 20-inch wheels

"X-Line" badging

Interior

"X-Line" embossing on front seat upper backrest

Exclusive color packages

Chassis and Capability

Higher ground clearance (+10mm)

Improved approach and departure angles

Tow mode for optimized trailering performance (shift logic, sway control)

Upgraded Traction Control System (TCS)

Telluride X-Pro (in addition to or in place of X-Line features)

Exterior

Exclusive 18-inch black wheels and 18-inch all-terrain tires (Continental)

"X-Pro" badging

Interior

"X-Pro" embossing on front seat upper backrest

110-volt inverter outlet (cargo area)

Chassis and Capability

Increased towing limit from 5,000 pounds to 5,500 pounds5

As Powerful and Capable As Ever

The new Telluride continues to provide a capable and confidence-inspiring experience for driver and passengers, alike. Major mechanicals remain virtually unchanged, yielding the SUV's composed ride and performance:

Atkinson Cycle LAMBDA II 3.8L V6 GDI engine producing 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 lb.-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm

8-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel independent suspension

Rigid body structure due to the monocoque shell that is composed of 59.4 percent advanced high-strength steel

Available self-leveling rear suspension. Ride height is automatically calibrated depending on vehicle load to optimize control and stability

Choice of four drive modes – Smart, Eco, Sport and Comfort – each using different settings for powertrain, drivetrain, and steering effort mapping to provide the desired driving experience. In addition to the four regular drive modes, in vehicles equipped with AWD, drivers can select from two different modes, "Snow" and "AWD Lock" for specific driving conditions

Available active on-demand all-wheel drive 6 helps provide enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. The system utilizes electro-hydraulic AWD coupling to precisely activate the multi-plate clutch, constantly redistributing the amount of power transferred to the front and rear wheels. During normal driving, power is distributed according to the drive mode selected. "Eco" and "Comfort" modes can deliver up to 20 to 35 percent of the power to the rear wheels, respectively. "Sport", "Smart" and "Snow" modes can deliver up to 50 percent of the power to the rear wheels. "AWD Lock" mode delivers power evenly to all four wheels

Standard towing rated up to 5,000 pounds (5,500 pounds for X-Pro trim) 5

Newly added Downhill Brake Control (DBC)1 maintains a controlled descent on steep roads

A New Level of Convenience Technology

The 2023 Telluride adds new technology features that makes ownership easier and more convenient:

Upgraded 12.3-inch navigation screen (increased from 10.3 inches)

Optional Full Display Mirror with HomeLink functionality (replacing standard rearview mirror)

Available Smart Power Liftgate with "Auto Close" functionality

Kia Connect7 services provide advanced embedded connectivity:

Digital Key: Allows customers to use their compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones as a virtual vehicle key to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on available devices

In-vehicle Wi-Fi Hotspot 8 connects up to five devices to 4G LTE-based internet

Map and Infotainment Over-The-Air (OTA) updates: Keeps maps and infotainment system updated automatically with the latest functionalities to deliver the best driving experience

Kia Access App with smartwatch compatibility through Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy smart watches to access features like remote climate control, door lock/unlock and more 9

Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization capability

Connected Routing: The server-based system calculates the optimal route by using real-time and predicted traffic information based on past information and AI that has learned the user's preferred route.

Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon Alexa10 or Google Assistant11 enabled smart speakers or devices to remotely control some functions (such as remote start)

Technology highlights carried over from the previous model year include:

Available 10-speaker Harman/Kardon 12 audio system (AM/FM/SiriusXM 13 )

Apple CarPlay 14

Android Auto 15

Available wireless smartphone charging 16

Up to six USB charging ports – two in each row. Five ports are standard (updated from A type to C type)

Multi-Bluetooth wireless connectivity 17 allows two phones to connect simultaneously for audio streaming

Head-Up Display: Upgraded from 8.5-inches to 10-inches. Added information makes this system especially useful. Provides turn-by-turn navigation, speed, smart cruise control and blind-spot warnings (available)

Driver Talk: Uses a microphone to enhance communication with second- and third-row passengers

Quiet Mode: Cuts audio output in second and third row so the audio choices of the front occupants are only heard in that row

Rear Occupant Alert18: Uses ultrasonic sensors designed to detect child or pet movement in the second and third row after the car's doors have been locked and then can issue audible alerts to the driver

Expanded ADAS Suite

As Kia's flagship SUV, the new Telluride is brimming with technology to keep occupants safe. The long list of ADAS4 features grows for 2023 with several new additions, including two new standard systems (ISLA, FCA-JT):

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Maximum speed sign recognition that alerts driver and also limits the speed of the car depending on the settings (standard)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves in the road (available)

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2): A driving convenience system that maintains the distance from the vehicle in front and the lane position on the highway, and also assists in lane changes (available; HDA 1.5 is standard on Telluride)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Detects oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (junction). If a collision appears likely, the system applies the brakes to stop the car (standard)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Junction Crossing (FCA-JC): Detects crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection. If a collision appears likely, the system applies the brakes to stop the car (available)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Lane Change Oncoming (FCA-LO): Assists in preventing collision with oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles by providing steering input (available)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Lane Change Side (FCA-LS): Assists in preventing collision with cycles/vehicles in the front of the car while changing lanes by providing steering input (available)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA): Assists in preventing collision with obstacles/pedestrians/vehicles in front of the car while driving straight by providing steering input (available)

The Telluride's long list of carryover ADAS4 (standard and available) systems include:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R)

Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) (available)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 19

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Parking Distance Warning – Forward (available) and Reverse

Surround View Monitor (SVM) 20 (available)

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 21 (HDA 1.5 – standard; HDA 2.0 – optional)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Safe Exist Assist (SEA)22

1 Downhill Brake Control" is not a substitute for safe driving. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never us a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

3 Class-leading passenger room among midsize SUVs; competitive specs source from manufacturers' websites March 22, 2022

4 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver errors and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

5 Towing requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing capacity, additional instructions and warnings. Always use caution while towing.

6 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driving conditions. Always drive safely.

7 Purchase/lease of certain 2022 and newer Kia vehicles with Kia Connect includes a complimentary 1-year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary 1-year Kia Connect subscription expires, continued access to the full suite of Kia Connect services available on your Kia will require a paid subscription at the then-current subscription rate or your use of certain Kia Connect features may immediately terminate. Use of Kia Connect is subject to agreement to the Kia Connect Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Complimentary Kia Connect subscription is transferable to subsequent owner during the original Kia Connect service term. Only use Kia Connect when safe to do so. Kia Connect may currently be unavailable for Model Year 2022 and newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts; please see the Kia Owner's Portal for updates on availability. Kia Access with Kia Connect app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Kia America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue Kia Connect at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. Kia Connect features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit www.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google and its related trademarks are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates.

8 Wi-Fi Hotspot requires enrollment in Kia Connect. Trial or paid subscription data plan required. Wi-Fi Hotspot services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services may collect location information. Wi-Fi Hotspot available only in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia. Wi-Fi Hotspot may be unavailable for model year 2022 and newer vehicles that are purchased or sold in Massachusetts.

9 Remote features require a Kia Connect subscription, a compatible smartphone, and a wireless signal with good coverage. Normal cellular service rates may apply. Do not use remote climate control or remote start if vehicle is in an enclosed area (e.g., closed garage) or a partially enclosed area without ventilation. Close all doors leading from adjacent living areas to the vehicle area before executing a remote climate control or remote start command.

10 Amazon devices are sold separately and require a Wi-Fi internet connection. Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

11 Google devices are sold separately and require a Wi-Fi internet connection. Google, Google Assistant, and all related logos are trademarks of Google, Inc.

12 Harmon Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries Inc.

13 SiriusXM is a registered trademark of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

14 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple.com

15 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

16 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

17 The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to a license. A Bluetooth enabled device is required to use Bluetooth wireless technology.

18 When engaged, Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

19 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

20 Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

21 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

22 When engaged, Safe Exit Waring is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

