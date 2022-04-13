John O. Hudson, III retires from Southern Company Gas, accepts external executive position

Wendell Dallas named president and CEO of Nicor Gas

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John O. Hudson, III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas, will be retiring effective April 22. He has accepted another executive position with Entergy Corporation.

In his more than 22 years with Southern Company, Hudson, who served in executive leadership roles at Southern Company Gas and Alabama Power Company, has made significant contributions in many areas of the company.

"John is a respected leader who has been instrumental to several important company, customer and community initiatives that have been integral to our organizational evolution, growth and success," said Kim Greene, chairman, president, and CEO of Southern Company Gas. "He has brought creative thinking and a passion for innovation to the forefront of our business, and I know he will continue to be successful in his new position with Entergy."

Prior to serving as president and CEO of Nicor Gas, Hudson served as executive vice president and chief external and public affairs officer at Southern Company Gas. Before assuming that role, Hudson served in several executive positions at Alabama Power.

Dallas takes over at Nicor Gas

With Hudson's retirement, Wendell Dallas has been named president and CEO of Nicor Gas, the largest natural gas distribution company in the state of Illinois, serving more than 2.2 million homes and businesses in over 650 northern Illinois communities.

"Wendell is uniquely qualified to take the reins at Nicor Gas having spent more than 25 years in the natural gas industry," Greene said. "His broad experience across operations, marketing and engineering — as well as his external focus on customers and communities — makes him the ideal person to lead the organization at this crucial time. I am confident that under his leadership, Nicor Gas will continue to thrive, not only providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas, but also serving as an innovator and economic driver as well."

Dallas most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing for Georgia Power Company. In this role, he led the implementation of the company's topline revenue growth strategy. He was responsible for new product development, product distribution, e-commerce, sales management, and energy efficiency.

Prior to his role at Georgia Power Company, Dallas served as vice president of operations for two Southern Company Gas subsidiaries, Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas. In this role, he was responsible for ensuring the company's operational excellence in delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 customers in five Georgia and Tennessee regions. He also served as Vice President of Economic Development.

Very active in the community, Dallas has served on several non-profit, community and energy industry boards including serving as co-chair of the Georgia Literacy Commission, a business-led commission of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education and Literacy For All. Wendell is a gubernatorial appointee and board chairman of the state of Georgia's Workforce Development Board. He's also served on the boards of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Auburn University Engineering Alumni Council.

A native of Opelika, Alabama, Wendell earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University. Additionally, he is a graduate of Leadership Georgia, Leadership Atlanta and Leadership Savannah.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

