FOOD & WINE SPOTLIGHTS THE NEXT GREAT FOOD CITIES IN AMERICA

Editors Select the 11 Best Up-and-Coming Culinary Destinations to Visit Now, From Boise, Idaho to Biddeford, Maine

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's FOOD & WINE names the seven most exciting up-and-coming big American cities for food lovers right now and shines a light on four smaller urban locations that are making their mark with vibrant food and drink scenes. These 11 standout under-the-radar culinary destinations worth visiting now are featured today on https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-food-cities and in the special May travel issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands April 22.

FOOD & WINE, May 2022 (PRNewswire)

FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said, "We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures. Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness. It's an exciting time for food in our country, with places like Cincinnati, where a constellation of food entrepreneurs is spurring a renaissance (Who knew you could get both Lebanese-inspired chocolate-and-tahini cookies and Japanese-style coconut mochi doughnuts there?), and Tucson, where I recently ate my weight in tacos and filled a carry-on bag with Monsoon chocolate bars, pizza flour from Barrio Bread, and flour tortillas from Anita's Street Market to take home."

FOOD & WINE's Next Great Food Cities 2022

7 Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jersey City, New Jersey

Omaha, Nebraska

Tucson, Arizona

4 Small Cities with Impressive Food Scenes Worth Checking Out

Biddeford, Maine

Bozeman, Montana

Charlottesville, Virginia

Greenville, South Carolina

For full reports on the people and culinary experiences that make each of these 11 under-the-radar cities such remarkable food and drink destinations, visit https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-food-cities. Each city profile highlights standout local chefs, restaurants, producers, pop-ups, retailers, food halls, markets, distillers, brewers, incubators and more.

For those who want to share their favorite under-the-radar food city that didn't make FOOD & WINE's 2022 list of Next Great Food Cities, visit FOOD & WINE on Instagram to cast a vote for the Reader's Choice Award winner between April 14-21. For more, check out www.foodandwine.com/travel/2022-vote-best-food-cities.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, events, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith