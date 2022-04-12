Agreement will expand Univar Solutions' diverse excipient portfolio, helping customers with drug delivery in Brazil and Mexico

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today expanded its specialty ingredient portfolio in Mexico and Brazil through a new distribution agreement with Ashland, a focused additives and specialty ingredients company. The agreement combines the strengths and offerings of two sustainability-focused and innovation driven organizations and will benefit formulators and manufacturers focused on delivering science-based pharmaceutical solutions in Latin America and across the globe.

Univar Solutions Expands Pharmaceutical Products Portfolio Through New Distribution Agreement with Ashland (PRNewswire)

"Univar Solutions proudly serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and formulators through our relationships with premier suppliers like Ashland, offering the ingredients and solutions our customers are seeking for their high quality and high performing products, globally," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "Together with Ashland, we're better able to help customers formulate next-generation products, work to improve time to market and achieve a sustainability advantage using more environmentally conscious ingredients and innovations. We're proud to team up with a supplier who is also passionate about working at the intersection of science and technology to deliver products that help keep communities healthy and safe."

Under the agreement, Univar Solutions customers in Brazil and Mexico will have access to Ashland's binders and disintegrants for solid dosage forms, matrix formers for modulated release drugs and coatings for regular and modulated release solid dosage forms. Pharmaceutical ingredient customers are supported by Univar Solutions' global Solution Centers scientists, who help solve formulation challenges, address changing regulatory requirements, innovate to meet market trends and help customers work toward sustainability and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"Ashland's specialty ingredients are a perfect complement and addition to our existing portfolio and with it we look forward to offering an even more expansive range of excipients to customers in Brazil and Mexico," said James Peterson, vice president, global Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Partnering with Ashland will help further our approach to manufacturers and formulators as we work together to meet the ever-changing pharmaceutical market demands in Latin America, backed by the technical expertise from our global network of Solution Centers."

"As a global leader in pharmaceutical oral solid dose (OSD) excipients, Ashland is innovating for safe, easy-care, patient-centric formulations and we will continue to grow by building out our pipeline with these innovations and new sales opportunities," said Alejandra Alvarez, strategic global marketing and business development of Latin America for Ashland. "We are excited for our customers that will be supported by Univar Solutions as they help us address evolving global pharmaceutical needs coinciding with the growing pharmaceutical industry in Brazil and Mexico."

For more information about Univar Solutions' pharmaceutical ingredients business, visit univarsolutions.com/pharma.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ashland

Ashland is a global, consumer market-focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly solving for a better world. Through science and a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability, the company serves customers in pharmaceutical, personal care, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food, beverage, and nutraceuticals. There are approximately 3,800* passionate, tenacious solvers at Ashland who thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and www.ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

* Reflects employee base following the planned sale in 2022 of performance adhesives.

Forward-Looking Statements

