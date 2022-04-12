HOLISTIC HEALTH EXPERT DISRUPTING HEMP INDUSTRY

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people in search of alternative therapies have recently discovered the therapeutic benefits of Nesas Hemp , the world's first full-spectrum CBDa hemp extract. Created by Inesa Ponomariovaite , Nesas Hemp is one of the few companies in the world that offer customers certified organic hemp oil made with CBDa, rather than CBD.

Unlike CBD products that use extreme temperatures and other harmful processes to extract cannabinoids from the hemp plant, CBDa is made with living hemp and is a much higher quality than CBD. People who consume it reap the benefits of the plant's healthy fats, vitamins, and beneficial phytonutrients which have proven to help reduce chronic aches and pains, promote better sleep, improve digestion, help stabilize moods, and ease mental tension.

"You can't transform others unless you transform yourself first," said Inesa Ponomariovaite, CEO and founder of Nesas Hemp.

Inesa is no stranger to suffering. Her childhood in Lithuania was marked by harsh living conditions and ill-health. When she moved to the United States as a young adult, adversity struck again as she experienced her health declining, domestic abuse, homelessness and more. Searching for answers, she discovered the secret to health and wellness was proper nutrition. Inesa rapidly converted to a natural, holistic lifestyle. Within a year her health was completely restored.

Unfortunately, her road to recovery was shattered a few years later when her mother received a diagnosis of cancer. With only six months to live, Inesa dropped everything and traveled the world searching natural ways to save her mother's life. This led her to hemp, a plant with the miraculous ability to heal the mind, body and soul.

After further investigation, Inesa was shocked to learn the CBD industry, which promised to help heal people was unregulated and full of companies more concerned with profit than providing safe and effective products that actually helped.

Determined to change this, she dedicated all her time and resources to creating Nesas Hemp, which is the world's first full-spectrum CBDa hemp extract. Since launching her product, she has helped thousands of people live happier and healthier lives.

Nesas Hemp is the world's first biological and living CBDa full spectrum hemp extract. The plant is handled in precise ways to extract the oil using a carefully designed process. This ensures the finished bottle of oil contains the same frequency as the living plant with all of its compounds maintained. It's proven to be up to 1,000 times stronger than any other CBD product on the market.

Nesas products are the most rigorously tested cannabis products on the market and the first brand to receive the "Tested Safe" seal from the ACS FDA, a registered laboratory. See lab results here.

