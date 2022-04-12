Concentric receives a development contract from a global OEM for a high voltage electric coolant pump in a battery electric mining machine

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has received a new development contract to supply high voltage electric coolant pumps for a battery electric mining machine. The customer, a global construction OEM, will use our e-pumps for cooling the batteries and power electronics on a large fully electric mining machine.

Battery electric powertrains will be one of the key technology enablers for zero emissions from off-highway machines. Mining machines are one of the early adopters of this technology as construction OEM's expect their customers will enjoy a reduction in the total cost of ownership as well as enabling zero emissions.

The electric coolant pump has the following key benefits:

  • Enables the use of high voltage supply, eliminating the need for a low voltage DC converter;
  • Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure;
  • Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >50,000 hours;
  • Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors for temperature and pressure; and
  • Compact and low noise characteristics.

Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "This new agreement is another innovation milestone in the development of Concentric's e-pumps. We already supply e-pumps to many global OEMs for their hybrid and battery electric vehicles, this important contract will enable the development of a high voltage pump in the expected growth area of battery electric off-highway machines."

