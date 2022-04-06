Propane Council of Texas Launches Propane Appliance Rebate Program for 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT), a non-profit propane marketing and educational foundation launched their Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program for 2022. This rebate program will assist Texas homeowners and business owners save on select new propane appliances.

Propane appliance rebates are available for Texas homeowners (PRNewswire)

Through the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program, Texas homeowners and businesses that purchase and have installed qualifying new propane appliances can earn rebates of $300 on a new propane furnace or boiler and $300 on a new propane water heater. There is a $600 cap per Texas household or commercial business location.

To receive a rebate, Texas consumers just need to contact their local propane provider to start the rebate application process. A qualifying proof of purchase dated on and after January 1, 2022, and a propane safety inspection by your propane provider are required.

The performance and efficiency of propane water heaters and furnaces already make them a smart economical choice for your family and business; now discover how much more you can save with appliance rebates from the Propane Council of Texas.

Learn more about the program and check the status of 2022 propane appliance rebate funds with the live rebate calculator at https://txsaveswithpropane.com.

Questions? Email rebates@propanecounciloftexas.org or contact your Texas propane provider.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas