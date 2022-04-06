PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH MOLA

Coverage and streaming rights begin with the inaugural PFL Challenger Series leading into the 2022 Regular Season

The partnership includes exclusive content available to Italy, Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and Mola have agreed to an exclusive multi-year broadcast partnership featuring the inaugural PFL Challenger Series in 2022 along with the Regular Season, Playoffs and PFL World Championship. Spearheaded in partnership with Athletic Sports Group and its subsidiary Fight Globe, Mola will become the exclusive PFL content provider in Italy, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Mola carried the inaugural PFL Challenger Series and will air the entire 2022 PFL Season live, along with future PFL global events. Furthermore, Mola will deliver MMA fans pre and post-event coverage, as well as PFL original programming and content including archival season footage from 2019-2021.

"The Professional Fighters League is proud to announce a multi-year broadcast partner with Mola beginning with the 2022 PFL Challenger Series and through 2023," said SVP International, James Frewin. "We're thrilled to continue our global expansion and deliver MMA fans a unique viewing experience with access to an unprecedented season full of events, innovative media products, and consistent coverage of our world-class fighter roster."

Mirwan Suwarso from Mola says, "MMA is the fastest growing sport in the world, and PFL is one of the fastest growing promotions in MMA. We are excited to be able to showcase their events and bring more quality MMA events into our markets."

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

