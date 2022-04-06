O'BRIEN: JUDGE JACKSON IS THE ADVOCATE WORKERS NEED ON U.S. SUPREME COURT

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien on the full Senate's consideration of D.C. Circuit Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court as the newest associate justice beginning this fall.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Workers deserve advocates in all branches of government. But as we've seen in recent years, that is lacking on the nation's highest court. Confirming Judge Jackson to the bench is an important step towards making sure the voices of hardworking Americans are heard in matters before the Supreme Court.

"Judge Jackson understands the concerns of the middle class because she grew up a member of it. And her decisions prove it, like the one she wrote on behalf of the federal appeals court in February where it overturned a Trump administration policy directive that restricted the bargaining power of public sector workers. She believes the law supports the rights of workers to join together and bargain for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

"If senators are truly looking out for their constituents, they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (202) 508-6437

tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters