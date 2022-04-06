Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Announces 2022 Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Winner

HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas , a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today the recipient of their 2022 Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Program. This year's $5,000 scholarship winner is Linda Barrientos, a high school senior at Northbrook High School in Houston, Texas.

Cat® Lift Trucks scholarship winner Linda Barrientos (left) and Ryan Crochet of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (right) (PRNewswire)

Linda is an honor roll student with a passion for innovation and design. During high school, she excelled in academic courses, including Spanish and Chemistry, and for four years, she was a member of the Northbrook High School choir, earning a University Interscholastic League (UIL) bronze and silver medal. She shows appreciation to her 9th-grade biology teacher, Ms. Robinson, for supporting her dreams and preparing her for a rewarding career where she can be creative.

Linda was surprised at her high school last week and presented with a check by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. As a first-generation college student, she plans to attend the University of Houston where she hopes to pursue a degree in graphic design.

"Students with Linda's ambition give us tremendous hope for the future creators and leaders in our workforce," said John Sneddon, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "We are proud to make the investment each year in higher education and look forward to supporting even more bright futures ahead for Houston-area students."

Giving back to the local Houston community through education is important to Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. Over the years, the Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program has awarded $135,000 in educational assistance to 27 Houston area students.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com .

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat lift trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, please visit Cat Lift Trucks, Cat Lift Trucks on YouTube and Cat Lift Trucks on LinkedIn.

