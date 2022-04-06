Marvion™️ Enters Into US$20 million Investment Agreement

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC: BONZ) is pleased to announce the public filing of an investment agreement signed with an investor for the purchase of up to US$20 million of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC: BONZ) stock. This provides investment into Marvion™️ and will go towards scaling the business operations in 2022 and funding the technological capabilities of the company to build a "Marvion Universe" in the metaverse.

Presently, Marvion's business focuses on adding value to the media and entertainment industry by applying blockchain and NFT technologies on both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets. In doing so, Marvion is able to provide legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) for these assets through minting.

Commenting on the investment, Benny Phang, Group Partnerships Director of Marvion™️ said, "Apart from focusing on our proprietary hybrid-DOT minting capabilities, our goal for 2022 and beyond is to expand our technological capabilities to build something significant in the virtual world, ie. the metaverse. The idea of "Marvion Universe" is in the works and we look forward to bring it to market soon."

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exists in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

