Euclid Transactional Opens Copenhagen Office

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced the opening of its new Copenhagen office which will be led by Vice President, Daniel Boda. The new office will further expand the firm's capabilities in the Nordic region and build on its substantial expertise across the United Kingdom (UK), continental Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Daniel Boda joined Euclid Transactional with a wide breadth of experience advising private equity, financial institutions and other corporations on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, restructurings and joint ventures, as well as considerable practical M&A expertise from his work within the M&A/PE group at Danish top-tier firm Gorrissen Federspiel, including a secondment with leading German firm Noerr. In his role as Vice President and office lead, Daniel will support client deals across continental Europe and the Nordic region while providing the top-quality underwriting and claims service Euclid offers to all its clients.

"We've seen significant ongoing demand from clients in the Nordic region since launching our EMEA office in 2018 and are excited to offer additional support to this group through our new Copenhagen office," said Carl Christian Rösiö, Principal of Euclid Transactional EMEA. "We are confident that with his M&A expertise and legal knowledge, Daniel will be a great asset to our Nordic clients."

Euclid Transactional's EMEA practice has grown significantly since its inception in 2018 and today features more than 25 team members across offices in London, Frankfurt, and Copenhagen.

Since its founding, Euclid Transactional EMEA has underwritten over 700 transactional risk policies, insuring deals with a combined value of over GBP 405billion.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Toronto and Copenhagen, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

