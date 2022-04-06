Copado Announces Key Executive Hires After Record Fiscal 2022

New Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Product & Engineering join after company reported fourth consecutive year of 100% year-over-year revenue growth

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 -- Copado, the global leader in low-code DevOps, today announced it expanded its executive team with multiple industry veterans to support its record growth. Mark Desrosiers was named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Kevin Carl was appointed Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.

A seasoned sales veteran with more than 20 years of experience in technology, Desrosiers was most recently CRO at Impact. Prior to that, he was Group Vice President at Oracle, and spent more than eight years at Salesforce in various sales roles culminating at Senior Associate Vice President of North America Platform Cloud Sales.

Responsible for extending Copado capabilities into additional SaaS platforms, Carl was previously Group Vice President at Oracle. He also has served as the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Technology Officer for Radisson Hotel Group where he led the hotel group's global IT organization through two acquisitions, a sweeping reinvention and rebranding of the company.

Additionally, Copado added Pam Bellner as Senior Vice President and General Council and James Huang as Senior Vice President of Alliances. Pat McQueen changed roles and was named Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Services and Sabine Gillert is now Senior Vice President of Customer Growth. Overall, Copado more than doubled its ranks in fiscal 2022, with global headcount increasing in Australia, Europe, India and the U.S.

"People are the code at Copado," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer for Copado. "Our incredibly successful year is due to the great employees we have on board. I'm confident that our new executive team will lead us through the next wave of growth. We are thankful to our customers, investors, partners, and employees for supporting us on our journey to make release days obsolete."

The new executive appointments follow a tremendous year of growth, as Copado closed its fourth consecutive year of 100% year-over-year revenue growth. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ending on January 31, was the biggest quarter in the history of the company with 93% quarter-over-quarter growth. Copado signed 600 new customers and doubled the number of customers with six-figure contracts. New customers added to the roster include American Family Mutual Insurance, Stellantis and TransUnion.

In fiscal 2022, Copado secured $236 million in series B and series C financing, with a $1.2 billion valuation. With this infusion of capital, Copado acquired DevSecOps company New Context and AI testing companies Qentinel and Qualibrate to become the first DevOps platform to natively offer both continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) and automated testing.

Copado also announced strategic partnerships with IBM and Veeva and now has the largest low-code DevOps ecosystem with more than 150 partners. Working with its partners, Copado is jointly developing new solutions for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and the nCino Bank Operating System.

With its Spring 21 release , Copado extended its position as the #1 low-code DevOps platform by launching the first multi-cloud DevOps platform for enterprise SaaS and low-code development. In a year of incredible product innovation, Spring 21 provided open connectivity to any SaaS platform and a universal CI/CD engine. It was awarded Best DevOps Collaboration Solution by the Tech Ascension Awards. Based on the strength of customer reviews, Copado has been named a leader in DevOps platforms by G2 for 11 straight quarters.

To support this massive growth, Copado is focused on training the next generation of cloud development teams. Last year, it grew its DevOps community to more than 50,000 members and certified 6,000 new DevOps professionals. In fiscal 2023, Copado plans to train an additional 20,000 new professionals on low-code DevOps to become the largest low-code DevOps community and platform where members can share powerful stories of innovation.

A Forrester Consulting report commissioned in 2021 found that Copado delivered 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times, 4x reduction in change fail rate and 7% higher productivity. Further, organizations using Copado's DevOps platform can achieve $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than 6 months.

"Low-code and hybrid teams are becoming increasingly common in enterprises as they try to deliver innovation at a breakneck pace, and those teams face the same challenges as traditional coders," added Elliott. "Our industry leading DevOps platform, ability to orchestrate every aspect of the software development process and focus on democratizing DevOps for hybrid teams has led to a blockbuster year for the company."

