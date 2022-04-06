Arcfield Canada Awarded $40M CF-18 Avionics Optimized Weapon System Support Contract Extension

CHANTILLY, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield Canada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, has been awarded a two-year contract extension by the Department of National Defence to provide engineering and logistics support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CF-18 Avionics (AVS) Optimized Weapon System Support (OWSS) program. The award, which represents follow-on work for the company, has a total value of US$39.7 million (CA$50 million)

Arcfield provides innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation’s most critical missions. (PRNewswire)

Under the contract extension, Arcfield Canada will continue to provide support for the entire CF-18 avionics suite and associated support equipment through the end of March 2024. As a leader in avionics sustainment, Arcfield Canada administers the complete lifecycle management, engineering support services, supply chain management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul of avionics systems for the CF-18 fighter fleet. To date, the company has completed more than 70,000 repairs on the CF-18 avionics.

"This extension is a testament to the expertise and value we have provided on the OWSS program over the last several decades," said Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer and chairman of Arcfield. "As a company that is built on a foundation of always putting our customers' missions first, we are honored to continue this mission-critical work for Canada's Department of National Defence."

As the prime contractor on the CF-18 AVS OWSS program, Arcfield Canada Corp. has been providing comprehensive in-service and integrated logistics support for the RCAF's CF-18 fighter aircraft for more than three decades.

"We are pleased that the Department of National Defence and the RCAF has trusted Arcfield to continue its service for the CF-18 aircraft," said Jacques Comtois, director of Canadian operations, Arcfield Canada. "For 35 years, our organization has been a dedicated and valued partner to the Canadian Armed Forces supporting Canada's fighter fleet, and we look forward to continuing that partnership through this contract."

This OWSS extension follows the award of a two-year task order to upgrade the CF-18 fleet with a new two-way data link capability, valued at US$22.6 million (CA$28 million).

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full lifecycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,200 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit Arcfield.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcfield