Fresenius Medical Care Appoints Dr. Amaka Eneanya as Head of Strategy and Operations for Company's Global Medical Office

WALTHAM, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, announced today the appointment of noted clinical researcher and nephrologist Nwamaka (Amaka) Eneanya, MD as Head of Strategy and Operations for the company's Global Medical Office.

Dr. Eneanya was previously an attending nephrologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, where she served as Director of Health Equity, Anti-Racism, and Community Engagement in the Nephrology Division. At Fresenius Medical Care she will report directly to the Global Chief Medical Officer and serve on the Global Medical Office Executive Leadership Team.

"As both a board-certified clinician and expert researcher, Dr. Eneanya brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will advance our work in improving outcomes for people living with kidney disease," said Frank Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "Her insights regarding health equity, patient-reported outcomes, and social engagement in healthcare and public health will be key elements to inform our ongoing medical strategy."

Dr. Eneanya is the co-author of a widely cited article which argued that when estimating glomerular filtration (eGFR) equations, it is problematic to assert that organ function differs between individuals whose physical conditions are essentially identical except for their race. Published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association in 2020, the article, along with Dr. Eneanya's extensive scientific advocacy , helped spark a national conversation in the U.S. about removing race from the kidney function algorithm.

The American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation subsequently created a joint task force to reassess the inclusion of race in eGFR and its implications for the diagnosis and management of kidney disease patients. The task force, on which Dr. Eneanya served, recently recommended the immediate adoption of a new, race-free eGFR equation .

Dr. Eneanya's research has been supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Society of Nephrology. She has received numerous accolades including the Radhika Srinivasan Award for Humanism & Professionalism in Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania last year. In 2020, she was recognized as a "40 under 40 Leader in Minority Health" by the National Minority Quality Forum.

A fellow of the American Society of Nephrology, Dr. Eneanya completed her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and nephrology training at the combined Nephrology Fellowship Program at Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital. She holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, a medical degree from Meharry Medical College, and a master's degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment.

Through its network of 4,171 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 345,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

