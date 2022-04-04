Tangent Selects Sitetracker for Deployment Operations Software

Pre-construction specialist for utilities and wireless is among 50 new customers last year

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, has been selected by Tangent, which specializes in pre-construction management for wireless and utilities industries. Tangent will rely on Sitetracker to help manage dozens of projects across North America. Tangent is just one of 50 new customers Sitetracker landed in 2021, solidifying its position as the leader in deployment operations software.

Since it was founded, Tangent tracked projects through technology tools that were customized with relationship databases and APIs for automation. However, these in-house developed tools required upkeep and continual innovation to keep up with Tangent's growth. As the company expanded and the number of wireless and utility projects it was supporting grew into the dozens, it quickly became clear that tracking the hundreds of action items, project costs, customer interactions and details of each project would require a purpose-built, specialized technology package. Tangent then set out to evaluate a variety of deployment operations management software solutions and spent over nine months thoroughly evaluating various options before selecting Sitetracker, which is designed and tailored specifically for their use.

"One clear advantage Sitetracker had over competitive products was Trackers which will allow us to look strategically across all deployments and projects so we are more aware of trends and efficiencies that we can create in the business," said Brian Mahoney, CEO of Tangent. "Sitetracker will also scale with us as we continue to grow, allowing our team to better focus on our customers and their needs, rather than internal processes."

In addition to the Trackers which can be tailored to specific business' needs, Tangent also plans to use Sitetracker's financial templates to help streamline invoicing and gauge more strategic financial metrics such as earned value management. Sitetracker also offers a field-centric mobile application and a broad set of capabilities such as timekeeping, inventory management, job planning and more so that critical infrastructure providers like Tangent have a comprehensive solution to meet all their needs, no matter how large or small their projects.

"In addition to having the right features and its ease-of-use, Sitetracker offered us the best account team among all the options we explored," continued Mahoney. "The Sitetracker team was easy to work with, thorough, and spent the time to really answer our questions, even if it meant bringing in added support. We feel confident Sitetracker will help Tangent elevate the business to the next level and meet our objectives."

Sitetracker recently shared highlights of its 2021 growth and success, including that it signed 50 new customers last year and expanded its contracts with more than 85 percent of existing customers. Global investments in 5G, EV charging stations, fiber to the home and other critical infrastructure are driving a substantial need for deployment operations software among companies like Tangent.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and Chargepoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/.

