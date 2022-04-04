Skyline Construction Appoints Jessica Carps as CEO

One of the Industry's First Female CEOs, Known for Operational Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Construction announced today that Jessica Carps has been named Chief Executive Officer. She was the first female leader to hold the COO title and to join Skyline's Board of Directors. Carps has been recognized for driving company growth through a focus on people and operational excellence.

An industry veteran with a background in management consulting, manufacturing, and accounting, Carps brings a unique perspective to a changing industry. As one of the first female leaders with a track record of championing women and diversity, and of oversight for the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) program, Jessica will ensure Skyline remains a people-driven organization. With only 3.25% of ENR's Top 400 Contractors being female-led, Carps is paving the way for the future of the industry. During her seven-year tenure, which included three years as CFO, Skyline grew from $175M to $700M+ in revenue.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Skyline through our next phase of growth and look forward to working closely with the team to continue our history of success," said Jessica Carps, CEO. "Skyline is a special organization, and I believe our performance is due in large part to our commitment to people, operational excellence, and innovation. As we expand across North America, I expect that combination will make us one of the most respected and sought-after commercial interior construction companies in the industry."

Stepping into her new role, Carps has a strong vision for the future of Skyline which includes a strategy to partner with clients across their key geographies to ensure a consistent project delivery experience. Under her leadership, Skyline has already grown from a local general contractor to a national powerhouse with nine offices, while working with fortune 500 companies across multiple geographies.

Carps succeeds David Hayes who has served as CEO and Chairman of the Board since 2005. While CEO, he reorganized the company into a 100% employee-owned organization, led numerous acquisitions, and positioned the company for growth. In the last five years, his collaboration with CEO Jessica Carps has more than tripled revenue to well over half a billion dollars. Hayes will maintain his role as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Revenue Officer, where he will remain responsible for strategic growth through business development and acquisitions.

Prior to being named CEO, Carps was COO and member of the board and was a key driver of growth for the company during a five-year period in which revenue more than tripled. Carps held three previous roles with Skyline Construction from 2015 to 2022, including serving as Chief Financial Officer and ultimately Chief Operating Officer.

Skyline Construction is a people-first organization that specializes in commercial interior construction projects. The company operates 9 offices located throughout Washington, Illinois, Texas and California. Skyline is 100% employee-owned and believes in building better outcomes every day. As a $700M company, Skyline is rapidly expanding through a national construction program, with the vision that transparency, predictability and consistency can lead to better employees, experiences and ultimately, a better end product.

