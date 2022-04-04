Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital selects RayStation

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital has placed an order for RayStation®* as treatment planning system for its proton therapy center.

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has a strong position in the proton therapy market in Hong Kong. With the new RayStation order from Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, it is further strengthened and the market share is now around 30 percent.

The proton therapy center at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital installs the Hitachi PROBEAT-V proton therapy system. The RaySearch software selected by the center includes advanced technologies such as IMPT (intensity modulated proton therapy), multi-criteria optimization, and full adaptive planning capabilities, along with conventional photon IMRT/VMAT planning (intensity modulated radiation therapy and volumetric modulated arc therapy) and planning for the Radixact system from Accuray.

George Chiu, Head of Department of Radiotherapy, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, says: "We have been searching for the best planning system for our proton facility, finally we found that RayStation could provide the best flexibility and synergy in our setting with all different machines, like CyberKnife, Radixact and Versa HD. Their AI feature is also impressive and will help a lot in our future development."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are happy to welcome Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital as our first customer in Hong Kong within the proton therapy segment and look forward to a rewarding collaboration and the opportunity to contribute to improved care for the hospital's patients."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by more than 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.



