True North Logistics Has Announced the Availability of Warehouse Space and Cross-Docking Services

CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True North Logistics (TNL), LLC has announced the availability of an additional 40,000 sf. of refrigerated warehouse space available at their recently refurbished warehouse in the Southeast region of the United States. TNL has also expanded their service lines and now provides cross docking and completes warehouse support services. The TNL cross-docking practice is a logistics management service that includes unloading incoming delivery vehicles and loading the materials directly into outbound delivery vehicles, omitting traditional warehouse logistical practices and saving time and money.

The Benefits of Cross-Docking

With cross-docking, shipments can be strategically consolidated to reduce empty space in shipping containers. This allows customers to benefit from economies of scale where the total transportation cost is spread across more units. Our warehousing services additionally include storing, stacking, or palletizing materials, managing and taking inventories, reporting deterioration and damage, and inputting material data into materials management system(s)/databases.

Our on-site receiving team process incorporates lessons learned and best practices, including, Establish Minimal Flow Path: Ensuring that for each product coming from each type of supplier that our team has selected and established the minimum cost flow path; Minimize Delay: Confirming there is no delay between the receiving process and the warehousing process; Ability to Assign Receiving Docks: Assigning a planned product location while the item is in transit. Securing the exact location for all inbound items and pallets that will be received in the warehouse. Assign each inbound truck to the dock door that minimizes the processing time for that inbound truck.

TNL's available warehouse includes over 40,000 sf. of chilled warehouse space, as well as additional ambient temperature space upon request. Get in touch with our expert engineers to learn how to quickly add flexible loading capacity, without compromising safety and durability.

