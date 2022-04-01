Parkinson's Foundation Launches #FutureofPD Campaign for Parkinson's Awareness Month

The campaign launches alongside two new public services announcements, encouraging everyone to join the urgent mission to create a future without Parkinson's disease

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the beginning of Parkinson's Awareness Month, the Parkinson's Foundation has announced the new #FutureofPD campaign. The multifaceted initiative aims to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease (PD) while highlighting steps the entire community can take to create a future without PD.

"Parkinson's disease affects nearly one million Americans and that is expected to rise as the population ages," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. "This campaign highlights the role we all play in solving this complex disease, whether participating in research, finding expert care and resources, or tapping into the broader PD community."

Efforts to raise awareness and funds during April are part of the Foundation's nationwide movement to make lives better for people with PD. Whether learning to navigate one's future with PD or helping create a world without it, the effort aims to impact research, care and lives. The campaign spotlights three ways to get involved: By participating in PD GENEration: Mapping the Future of Parkinson's disease, building an expert care team to live better with PD, and connecting with PD information specialists by calling the Foundation's free bilingual Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

The Foundation also unveiled two new public service announcements (PSA) airing across the U.S. to highlight how it supports the PD community. Kicking off the Spring 2022 season, the Moving Day, A Walk for Parkinson's PSA embodies the lively energy of the nationwide walk program and highlights activities to expect at local events. The Better Lives.Together. PSA is an awareness-raising video featuring people with PD and their loved ones, using visual storytelling to demonstrate that PD does not just affect the diagnosed – it affects everyone who supports them.

Those featured include: Susan Brister, diagnosed with Young-onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD) at 34, and her husband and two daughters; Donald Miller, diagnosed with PD at 60, and his wife and care partner Marie Head; Tyaisha Blount Dillon, diagnosed with YOPD at 35, alongside her husband and son; and Susan Brown, diagnosed with YOPD at 34 and care partner to her father, who also lives with PD.

"Before my son was born, I was at a low point facing the possibility of being in a wheelchair, but now keeping up with him is my motivation to stay active," said Tyaisha Blount Dillon, 43. "For my PD future, it's all about sustainability for my physical health."

This campaign is supported by sponsorship from Sunovion. Those looking to help spread the word, raise awareness and funds can visit Parkinson.org/Awareness or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care.

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), and non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

