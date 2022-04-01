AHRC New York City Awarded $18,000 in Grants from NYSARC Trust Services

Supports Recreational Opportunities for people with disabilities in the five boroughs



NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHRC New York City, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in the five boroughs, has been awarded $18,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support recreation programs.

NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs. For 2021, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $3,080,500 to The Arc New York Chapters statewide.

AHRC New York City used grant funds to enhance our outdoor programs initiated prior to the pandemic. With this new funding we purchased equipment, such as tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, and snow gear, to provide enhanced enrichment at the Katy Isaacson and Elaine Gordon Lodge in the Catskill Mountains. Recreation programs have started offering winter experiences getaways to the Lodge to supplement the summer sessions that guests and their families look forward to each year.

To learn more about AHRC New York City's recreation programs, call our Referral and Information Center at 212-780-4491.

About AHRC New York City

A family governed organization committed to finding ways for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities to build full lives as defined by each person and supported by dedicated families, staff, and community partners.

About NYSARC Trust Services

NYSARC Trust Services has administered supplemental needs trusts since 1972, helping thousands of people with disabilities protect their eligibility for government benefits and improve their quality of life. Our trust programs give people with disabilities the opportunity to maintain comfort and independence in the community while providing peace of mind to their family and loved ones.

NYSARC Trust Services provides administration of pooled supplemental needs trusts to help families plan for the future of a loved one with a disability, preserve income and assets for Medicaid planning purposes and long-term care needs, and protect unexpected windfalls of money.

For more information, please call (518) 439-8323 or visit us online www.nysarctrustservices.org.

