Huobi Global Launches Livestreaming Platform Huobi Live, will Host Inaugural Show on March 28

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the launch of Huobi Live, an integrated livestreaming platform on the Huobi Global app. To kick off the launch, Huobi Live will hold its inaugural streaming session on Monday, March 28 at 20:00 (GMT+8).

Huobi Live is designed to increase engagement both within and beyond the Huobi Global community by delivering thoughtful, curated commentary on market and investment trends. Livestreamed content on Huobi Live will consist of a mix of official shows hosted by Huobi experts and informal sessions hosted by an ecosystem of influencers. Select livestreaming sessions will be simultaneously streamed on the official Huobi Global YouTube and TikTok channels.

A New Channel for Creators to Engage Audiences

Huobi Live will open up a new channel for influencers and content creators to engage both existing and new followers. Influencers and content creators will be able to set up their own channels, grow their audiences, and even reward viewers with incentives.

Within the Huobi ecosystem, content creators will be able to reach over tens of millions of users and followers across multiple channels. Huobi Live will work closely with content creators to grow their audiences and produce quality content. Huobi Live also plans to incentivize creators by rewarding them with up to 60% of trading fees incurred by new users they refer to the Huobi Global platform.

Inaugural Huobi Live Session Details

To kick off the launch of Huobi Live, market experts from Huobi will host an inaugural streaming show with guest Brad Varnell, Founder of the Infinite Crypto YouTube Channel, on March 28:

"In the fast changing cryptocurrency industry, investors need to keep abreast of the latest happenings or risk lagging behind, and Huobi Live exists to serve this need," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Global. "Having respected industry experts share their valuable opinions over livestream will empower our users to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and make the most optimal investment decisions that will enrich their crypto journey."

Content creators who would like to partner with Huobi Global to launch their own channels on Huobi Live can send an e-mail to huobilive@global-hgroup.com.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

