SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2022 Instructor of the Year

Annual recognition program honors fitness instructors empowering older adults to live their healthiest lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older adults, today opened the call for nominations for its 2022 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year Awards. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the SilverSneakers program, and the 6th anniversary of the Instructor of the Year awards, which honor SilverSneakers fitness instructors who encourage and inspire members to stay active, connect with others, and improve their health.

"As we celebrate three decades of SilverSneakers, we're particularly eager to recognize our amazing instructors who directly impact the lives of members every day," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "Throughout the last two years, our instructors have risen to the challenge of the pandemic and adapted to a wide range of teaching formats while continuously showing up for members and inspiring them to live their healthiest lives. Our instructors are true coaches, friends and role models for SilverSneakers members."

The 2022 Instructor of the Year awards recognize the entire family of SilverSneakers instructors including in-person and FLEX Community Fitness instructors. The winner and four finalists will be highlighted on the Instructor of the Year website, and the winner will be featured in our 30th anniversary celebration taking place later this year. The call for nominations will be open today through April 1, and nominations can be submitted through silversneakers.com/instructorawards. Nominations are open from all peers, class members, fitness location staff and instructors. A SilverSneakers committee will review nominations and the winner and finalists will be announced at the end of May.

Currently, more than 18 million Americans are eligible for SilverSneakers at no additional cost through Medicare Advantage, group retiree, and Medicare Supplement plans. SilverSneakers encourages members to participate in health and fitness programs through a wide variety of offerings that include strength training, aerobic workouts, and flexibility exercises designed specifically for a Medicare eligible population.

SilverSneakers is continuing to expand fitness and well-being opportunities for members in 2022 with thousands of instructor-led classes each month. Eligible members also have access to over 23,000 fitness locations nationwide and can use their membership for access to multiple locations. In addition, eligible members in participating health plans can experience social engagement and mental enrichment offerings through innovative partnerships with GetSetUp, a virtual learning platform, and Stitch, an in-person and online social community for seniors, allowing older adults to connect virtually and in person.

Membership in SilverSneakers and classes led by instructors who are specially trained in older adult fitness can also help older adults get active – many for the first time in their lives. According to the 2021 SilverSneakers annual member survey, thirty-four percent of participants report SilverSneakers is their first fitness membership, and 28% are new to regular exercise when joining the program. 88% of members report that SilverSneakers has improved their quality of life, demonstrating that the impact of the program is physical, emotional, and social. To check eligibility, visit silversneakers.com .

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to about 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

