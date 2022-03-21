Praemo Selected for Coveted Smart Manufacturing Start-up Program

Praemo is honored to join the seven scaling start-up organizations that have been selected to join the first Sixth Sense cohort to gain access to Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence data, expertise and tools.

KITCHENER, ON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The judges selected the seven organizations to join the first cohort following their pitches showcasing their #SmartManufacturing solutions to real-world problems. Read more about the first Sixth Sense Pitch Day on the Hexagon website.

Praemo Logo (CNW Group/Praemo) (PRNewswire)

Praemo President Paul Boris explained how Praemo's unique approach to industrial machine learning is disrupting the time to value for new levels of industrial productivity using machine learning. Even at operations considered to be world-class, there are significant opportunities to improve throughput, cost, and productivity. Continuous improvement through data visibility and business intelligence has largely plateaued. Machine learning offers an exciting path to a step change in performance and competitive advantage, but current machine learning solutions are not working for industrial operations.

Praemo offers a new approach that makes industrial machine learning a competitive advantage for industrial operations. The Praemo Razor™ engine ingests your data as-is from your automation, quality, historian, maintenance, and other manufacturing systems of record to deliver differentiating insights to drive new levels of productivity and performance. You don't need a data science team to leverage Razor™ immediately for predictive maintenance, predictive quality, and continuous process optimization.

About Praemo

Praemo is a SaaS predictive analytics company that powers new levels of continuous improvement by leveraging advanced machine learning tuned for industrial data. Visit the Praemo website at https://praemo.com to learn more about how advanced machine learning can take you to next level performance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Praemo