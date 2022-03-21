MISSION PLASTICOS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW RESHAPING LIVES AMERICA COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES MEMBER, N. BILL AYDIN, MD, FACS

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Plasticos, a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care to those in medically underserved communities around the globe, today announced the appointment of N. Bill Aydin, MD, FACS to its Reshaping Lives America Council of Trustees. Dr. Aydin, a double board-certified plastic surgeon of the Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery, joins Arash Khazei, CEO of miraDry, as members of the Council that is chaired by Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra, Inc.

Reshaping Lives America Council of Trustees is the funding arm for Reshaping Lives America, the first nationwide program aimed at providing reconstructive surgical care at no cost to people living in poverty in the United States. Council members provide operational support and guidance on U.S. expansion and policy matters pertaining to providing access to reconstructive surgical care for patients in need. Reshaping Lives America will initially focus on the Reshaping Lives: Full Circle program; a partnership with Mission Plasticos and Sientra to provide breast reconstructive surgery for post-mastectomy women in the U.S. living in poverty.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Aydin join our Reshaping Lives America Council of Trustees as he aligns with our vision and commitment to bring life-changing reconstructive surgery to patients in need across America," said Susan Williamson, Executive Director of Mission Plasticos. "Mission Plasticos is expanding our Council of Trustees and looks forward to working with all of our partners in making a significant impact."

Dr. Aydin is a double board-certified plastic surgeon (American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery) of the Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery in Paramus, NJ. He specializes in aesthetic cosmetic surgery of the face and body, including minimally invasive procedures and reconstruction of breast cancer survivors, and traumatic injuries, including hand surgery.

"I am honored to be a part of Mission Plasticos Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, a non-profit organization that understands that the road to breast cancer recovery does not end with a mastectomy. It ends with making the survivor whole, both physically and emotionally," said Dr. Aydin. "Mission Plasticos is the road which provides this full journey of care to the women in our communities who need it the most."

For more information on Mission Plasticos, Reshaping Lives America, and/or the Reshaping Lives America Council of Trustees, click here.

About Mission Plasticos

Mission Plasticos, a 501-c3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to those in need, training local medical professionals, and supporting ongoing research focused on improving standards of care. Our board-certified volunteer surgeons and medical teams provide reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women, burn contracture surgery, and other reconstructive surgical care at no cost to patients. Over the last two decades, Mission Plasticos has completed more than 90 missions in 15 countries, trained over 5,000 doctors, and treated over 15,000 patients. Its highly acclaimed Reshaping Lives California program is being expanded nationally to serve medically underserved patients in the U.S. through its Reshaping Lives America program. For more information, visit https://missionplasticos.org.

